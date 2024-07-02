Missions Pitcher Robby Snelling Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

Former Missions catcher Ethan Salas Also Selected

Missions starting pitcher Robby Snelling has been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game. The game will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Start time for the game is currently scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT. Rosters for the American League and National League can be found at MLB.com.

By Missions Baseball

MLB.com currently lists Snelling as the #2 Padres prospect and #47 overall. The 20-year-old was selected in the 1st round by the Padres in 2022 out of McQueen High School in Nevada.

17-year-old Ethan Salas, who spent some time with the Missions in 2023, was selected to the team. Salas is currently playing for High-A Fort Wayne. MLB.com currently lists Salas as the #1 Padres prospect and #6 overall.

