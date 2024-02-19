Missions to Host Job Fair on February 9th and 10th

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions and Diamond Concessions, the food service provider for the Missions, will be hosting a job fair on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th. The job fair is currently scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The job fair will take place at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The Missions are looking to fill numerous 2024 seasonal positions in the following categories: bat boys (ages 16-20), ticket office, game operations, ticket scanners, parking attendants, ushers, 50/50 raffle sellers, video production (production crew/camera operators), team store, field maintenance and gameday cleaning crew.

Diamond Concessions, the food service provider for the San Antonio Missions, will be accepting applications for the following hourly positions: concession stand managers, cashiers, grill cooks, kitchen preparation staff, runners, picnic attendants and warehouse. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and 18 to serve alcohol. Most positions start at $12/hr.

All interested candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume. Candidates can line up at the 1st base gate located on the Hwy 90 access road entrance. All applicants must be checked in by 5:30 p.m. on February 9th or 11:30 a.m. on February 10th.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2024 season will be the 122nd professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2024 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. The Missions Box Office is cashless, and fans can purchase tickets using credit cards. For more information, call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.