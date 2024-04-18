Missions Drop Game Two in Corpus

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night. Following Tuesday night’s defeat, the Missions entered Wednesday looking to even the score. The offense jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before being held scoreless for the next seven innings. Meanwhile, Corpus Christi plated seven runs on 10 hits on their way to a 7-3 victory.

Miguel Ullola was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander surrendered the lead in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first batter of the game, Ripken Reyes was walked. Reyes stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error from Ryan Wrobleski. Ullola walked Nathan Martorella and put two runners on base. Marcos Castanon drove in Reyes with a double to left-center field. A wild pitch from Ullola allowed Martorella to score. The Missions took an early 2-0 lead.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, the Hooks threatened to score in the second frame. Leading off the frame, Kenedy Corona legged out a triple. Kollar responded by striking out the next two batters. Chad Stevens grounded out and left Corona stranded at third base.

Corpus Christi tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Jeremy Arocho reached base with a one-out double. Tommy Sacco Jr. drove him in with a single to center field. Quincy Hamilton grounded out and Sacco Jr. moved up 90 feet. Jordan Brewer drove him in with a single to left field. The game was tied 2-2.

The Hooks gained the lead in the fourth inning. Leading off the frame, Miguel Palma left the yard with a solo home run. His first long ball of the season made it a 3-2 ballgame.

Corpus Christi extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, Palma drew a one-out walk. A wild pitch allowed Palma to advance 90 feet. Jacob Melton drove him in with a single to center field. After stealing second base, Melton advanced to third on a fly out from Stevens. Arocho drove in Melton with a base hit to center field. The Hooks improved their lead to 5-2.

The Hooks offense plated two more insurance runs in the seventh inning. Facing Reggie Lawson, Hamilton drew a walk to start the frame. Brewer reached base on a fielder’s choice with Hamilton out at second base. After retiring the next batter, Brewer stole second base. Lawson walked Palma and two runners were on base. Melton capitalized and drove in both runners with a triple to left-center field. The Missions trailed 7-2.

San Antonio’s comeback attempt fell short in the ninth inning. Facing Jacob DeLabio, Brandon Valenzuela doubled to start the frame. Robert Perez Jr. flew out and Valenzuela advanced to third. Cole Cummings drove him in with a single to center field. Zach Reks lined out and Ray-Patrick Didder flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 6-5 on the season

Martorella: Reached base safely in all 11 games this season

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K, HR

Miguel Ullola (Hooks starter): W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 19th

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 18th

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 20th

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, 3 K

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 21st

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, K

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI, K, GIDP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #92 MLB): 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, R, SB, K

Jose Fleury (#9 Astros prospect): DNP

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 1-4, 3B

Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 19th

Jordan Brewer (#20 Astros prospect): 1-4, RBI, R, 2 SB, K

Miguel Ullola (#21 Astros prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Miguel Palma (#25 Astros prospect): 1-2, HR, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, April 18th. Right-hander Adam Mazur (1-0, 0.82) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Aaron Brown (1-0, 6.23) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field. ˇ