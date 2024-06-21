Missions Defeat Amarillo with 12-Run Outburst

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Thursday night. It was an eventful evening for the Missions and Sod Poodles. After trailing 3-0, the Missions plated 12 unanswered runs across the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth inning. Amarillo continued to battle and brought the game-tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. However, San Antonio held on with a 12-10 final. (Ashley Monjaras/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Yu-Min Lin was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The southpaw allowed two baserunners in the top of the second inning. Cole Cummings and Marcos Castanon drew walks to start the frame. Robbie Tenerowicz popped out for the first out of the inning. Lin struck out the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

Carter Loewen was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, Amarillo plated two runs in the bottom of the second inning. With one man down, J.J. D’Orazio drew a walk. Kevin Graham hit a home run to left field. His second long ball of the season made it a 2-0 lead for the Sod Poodles.

After two innings on the mound, Loewen handed the ball off to Omar Cruz. The southpaw allowed a run in the third inning. After retiring the first batter, Cruz issued walks to A.J. Vukovich and Tim Tawa. Caleb Roberts was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch from Cruz allowed Vukovich to score. With runners at second and third, and one out, the southpaw struck out the next two batters to end the inning. Amarillo improved their lead to 3-0.

The Missions put two runners on base in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs in the frame, Marcos Castanon doubled to left field. Tenerowicz drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Michael De La Cruz flew out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio captured the lead with five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Zach Reks got things started with a one-out walk. Connor Hollis drove him in with a double to right field. Brandon Valenzuela drove in Hollis with a single to left field. Will Mabrey took over for Lin on the mound. Clay Dungan doubled off the left field wall. After retiring the next batter, Mabrey allowed a three-run home run to Castanon. His fourth long ball of the season made it a 5-3 lead for the Missions.

The Missions added a run in the sixth inning. Facing Josh Green, Michael De La Cruz singled to right field to start the frame. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk. Reks drove in De La Cruz with a base hit to center field. San Antonio improved their lead to 6-3.

Cruz put together a strong outing for the Missions. In 3.2 innings of work, he allowed one run on four hits with one walk. The southpaw struck out five batters along the way. Ethan Routzahn replaced him during the bottom of the sixth inning.

San Antonio plated their seventh run of the night in the seventh inning. Facing Jhosmer Alvarez, Cummings and Castanon hit back-to-back singles. Tenerowicz drove in Cummings with a double to right field.

The Missions plated five runs in the top of the eighth inning. With Francisco Morales in the game, Hollis doubled and Valenzuela singled. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Hollis to score. Cummings drove in three runs with a homer to right-center field. Tenerowicz, the next batter, was hit by a pitch. De La Cruz singled and Tenerowicz advanced to third base. He came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Didder. The Missions improved their lead to 12-3.

The Sod Poodles began their comeback effort in the bottom of the eighth inning. Amarillo plated four runs on five hits. With Jason Blanchard in the game, Graham drew a walk and Kristian Robinson singled. Jesus Valdez singled to load the bases. Jancarlos Cintron drove in Graham with a base hit to left field. Vukovich drove in two runs with a single to center field. After walking the next batter, Roberts drove in Cintron with a base hit to center field. Amarillo cut the deficit to 12-7.

Amarillo continued the comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. With Raul Brito in the game, Graham singled to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Brito walked Valdez. Cintron hit a three-run home run to left field. Brito retired the next batter before issuing a walk to Tim Tawa. With the tying run at the plate, Roberts grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 12-10



With the win, San Antonio improves to 30-35 on the season



Clay Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 22 games



Carter Loewen (Missions starter): ND, 2.0 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR



Yu-Min Lin (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 21st



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Not scheduled to pitch this series



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 22nd



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-6, RBI, 2 R, 3 K, GIDP



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB, SB



Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): DNP



Yu-Min Lin (#4 D’Backs prospect): ND, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K



Ivan Melendez (#8 D’Backs prospect): 1-4, BB, 2 K, E



Dylan Ray (#9 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 23rd



A.J. Vukovich (#15 D’Backs prospect): 1-5, 2 RBI, R, BB, 2 K



Kristian Robinson (#17 D’Backs prospect): 2-5, 2B, R, 2 K



Caleb Roberts (#26 D’Backs prospect): 2-4, RBI, BB, HBP, K, E



Andrew Pintar (#30 D’Backs prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday, June 21st. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-6, 5.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Billy Corcoran (2-2, 2.36) is expected to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.