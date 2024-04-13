Missions Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Home Opener

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began their first homestand of the season on Tuesday against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The Missions entered their home opener following a series sweep of Amarillo. After falling behind 5-1, San Antonio plated two runs in the sixth inning. The Naturals held off the comeback attempt to defeat the Missions 6-3.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw one run on two hits in the top of the first inning. Javier Vaz began the game with a single to center field. After striking out the next batter, Krob allowed a double to Cayden Wallace. Dillan Shrum drove in Vaz with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Naturals took a 1-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas extended their lead with a run in the second inning. Luca Tresh drew a walk and Josh Lester singled to right field. After striking out the next batter, Tresh scored after Leonel Valera grounded out. The Naturals held a 2-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth inning, Northwest Arkansas doubled their lead. Gavin Cross began the frame with a base hit to right field. Tresh left the yard for a two-run home run to left field. His first long ball of the year made it a 4-0 game.

Tyson Guerrero was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. The left-hander did not allow a run until the bottom of the fourth inning. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a one-out walk and stole second base. A throwing error from Tresh allowed Didder to advanced to third base. Ripken Reyes grounded out and Didder scored the Missions first run.

Krob’s night was over after four innings of work. Omar Cruz took the mound in the top of the fifth inning. The naturals plated their fifth run of the game against Cruz. Vaz was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a balk. Peyton Wilson doubled and drove in Vaz. Northwest Arkansas extended their lead to 5-1.

Guerrero’s night was over after four innings of work. Eric Cerantola took the mound took the mound for Northwest Arkansas in the fifth inning. The Missions began their comeback with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brandon Valenzuela reached base on a fielding error. Connor Hollis reached base on a catcher interference. Didder loaded the bases with a single to left field. With one out and the bases loaded, Reyes struck out. With Jakob Marsee at the plate, a wild pitch from Cerantola allowed two runs to score. The Missions cut the deficit to 5-3.

Reggie Lawson took the mound for the Missions in the top of the ninth inning. The right-hander retired the first batter of the frame. Valera reached base on an error from Didder. Vaz singled to put two runners on base. Lawson retired the next batter for the second out of the inning. He loaded the bases after walking Cayden Wallace. Valera came in to score after Lawson walked Dillan Shrum. The Naturals extended their lead to 6-3.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 3-1 on the season

Attendance: 5,263

First win of the season for the Naturals

Austin Krob (Missions starter): L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, HR

Tyson Guerrero (Naturals starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, R, 4 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 12th

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 11th

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-5, 2 K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, HR

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, K

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 1-5, K

Cayden Wallace (#3 Naturals prospect): 1-3, 2B, BB, K

Mason Barnett (#6 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 12th

Gavin Cross (#8 Naturals prospect): 1-5, R

Chandler Champlain (#12 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th

Javier Vaz (#16 Naturals prospect): 2-4, 2 R, HBP, K

Noah Cameron (#21 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 11th

Peyton Wilson (#24 Naturals prospect): 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Eric Cerantola (#27 Naturals prospect): W, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 6 K

Tyson Guerrero (#30 Naturals prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, R, 4 BB, 3 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday, April 10th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (0-0, 9.00) is expected to start for the Missions. Right-hander Luinder Avila (0-0, --) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.