Missions Claim First Series Victory Since Early July

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers Sunday night. For the first time since sweeping Corpus Christi during the first week of July, the Missions claimed a series victory. After trailing 2-0, San Antonio plated six runs across the third and fourth innings. The Missions secured a 6-4 win in their final road game of the 2024 season. (Marco Reyna/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers Sunday night. For the first time since sweeping Corpus Christi during the first week of July, the Missions claimed a series victory. After trailing 2-0, San Antonio plated six runs across the third and fourth innings. The Missions secured a 6-4 win in their final road game of the 2024 season.

Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Noah Miller singled to start the frame. Chris Newell grounded into a double play. On the first pitch to Griffin Lockwood-Powell, he homered to left-center field. On the next pitch, Jose Ramos homered to right-center field. Tulsa’s back-to-back homers gave them an early 2-0 advantage.

Jerming Rosario was the starting pitcher for the Drillers. After two scoreless frames, the right-hander allowed two runs in the third inning. With one man down, Juan Zabala drew a walk. Rosario struck out the next batter before giving up a single to Ripken Reyes. Connor Hollis was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded. Zabala scored after Cole Cummings was hit by a pitch. Reyes scored the tying run after Robbie Tenerowicz was walked.

The Missions took the lead with four runs in the fourth inning. Romeo Sanabria doubled to lead off the frame. After retiring the next batter, Rosario allowed an RBI double to Juan Zabala. Lucas Dunn drove him in with a double to right-center field. On the next pitch, Reyes hit a line drive over the right-field fence for a two-run home run. San Antonio took a 6-2 lead.

Cienfuegos settled in after the first inning and secured his fourth win of the year. The southpaw allowed two runs on six hits across five innings of work. He walked two batters while striking out three. Jackson Wolf took the mound for the Missions in the sixth inning.

Tulsa plated their third run of the night in the eighth inning. Lockwood-Powell doubled down the left field line. Wolf retired the next two batters before allowing an RBI double to Taylor Young. The Drillers trimmed the lead to 6-3.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Bradgley Rodriguez took the mound for the Missions. Rodriguez walked Donovan Casey following an eight-pitch battle. With Jose Izarra at the plate, Casey stole second base. Izarra drove him in with a base hit to center field. Miller struck out swinging for the first out. With Newell at the plate, Izarra stole second base. Rodriguez struck him out for out number two. Lockwood-Powell was hit by a pitch inside. Ramos struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-4



With the win, San Antonio improves to 28-34, 59-71 on the season



First series victory since sweeping three-game series against Corpus Christi (July 4-6)



Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR



Jerming Rosario (Drillers starter): L, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): SV, 1.0 IP, H, ER, BB, 3 K



Braden Nett (#20 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2B, R, K



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): DNP



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Noah Miller (#25 Dodgers prospect): 1-5, K, GIDP



The San Antonio Missions will begin a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, September 10th. Right-hander Sam Whiting (0-2, 5.93) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Springfield has not yet announced their starter. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.