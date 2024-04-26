Mazur Strikes Out Eight as Flying Chanclas Fall to Wind Surge Mazur Strikes Out Eight as Flying Chanclas Fall to Wind Surge (Marco Reyna)

San Antonio, TX — The Flying Chanclas returned to Wolff Stadium on Thursday to take on the Wichita Wind Surge. After securing wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Flying Chanclas hit a speed bump on Thursday. The Wind Surge collected nine runs on 11 hits compared to two runs on four hits for San Antonio.

Adam Mazur was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. After an easy first inning, Wichita plated three runs on four hits in the top of the second inning. Kala’i Rosario and Carson McCusker hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Jorel Ortega drove in both runners with a double to right-center field. Mazur retired the next two batters before allowing an RBI single to Jake Rucker. The Wind Surge took a 3-0 lead.

Pierson Ohl was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The right-hander allowed one baserunner through the first three innings of work. Robert Perez Jr. Drew a walk in the second inning. Ohl struck out two batters during the first three innings of work.

The Wind Surge added to their lead with four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Rucker and Tanner Schobel began the frame with base hits. Noah Cardenas drove in Rucker with a single to center field. Andrew Cossetti doubled and Schobel came in to score. Rosario drove in Cardenas with a sacrifice fly. Ethan Routzahn entered the game to replace Mazur. McCusker reached base on a fielding error and Cossetti scored. The Flying Chanclas trailed 7-0.

Ohl carried his no-hit bid into the bottom of the fifth inning. Michael De La Cruz singled to right field to start the inning and ended the no-hitter attempt.

Following the De La Cruz single, the Flying Chanclas scored two runs. Perez Jr. grounded out and De La Cruz advanced 90 feet. Zach Reks singled to put runners on the corners. Connor Hollis reached base on a fielder’s choice with De La Cruz scoring and Reks out at second. Ray-Patrick Didder singled to keep the inning alive. Ripken Reyes drove in Hollis with a base hit to center field. With runners on the corners and two outs, Jakob Marsee drew a walk and loaded the bases. Nathan Martorella flew out to end the inning. San Antonio trimmed the deficit to 7-2.

Wichita added to their lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Ethan Routzahn, Kyler Fedko drew a walk and Rucker reached on a throwing error. Schobel drew a walk to load the bases. Noah Cardenas grounded out and Fedko scored. Cossetti singled to center field to make it a 9-2 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-8 on the season

Attendance: 3,254

Adam Mazur (Flying Chanclas starter): L, 4.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R (6 ER), 8 K

Pierson Ohl (Wind Surge starter): W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 26th



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): L, 4.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R (6 ER), 8 K



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, E



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 27th



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, K



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 28th



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): DNP



Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #39 MLB): DNP



Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 26th



Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 1-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K



Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, SF, 2 K



Andrew Cossetti (#25 Twins prospect): 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R, K



Noah Cardenas (#27 Twins prospect): 1-5, 2 RBI, R, K



Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 0-4, 2 K



The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will continue their six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday, April 26th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (0-0, 1.98) is scheduled to pitch for the Chanclas. Right-hander Marco Raya (0-0, 2.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.