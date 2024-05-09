Mazur Shines and Perez Jr. Rakes as Missions Shutout RoughRiders

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday night. After losing a close game on Tuesday, the Missions bounced back with a shutout victory on Wednesday. Mazur dazzled on the mound with six scoreless innings. On the offensive side, Robert Perez Jr. recorded three hits and drove in four runs. The Missions secured their third shutout victory by a final score of 7-0.

Ben Anderson was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The Missions started off strong with four runs on five hits in the top of the first inning. With a man on first and one out, Marcos Castanon singled. Cole Cummings drove in the first run with a base hit to right field. Brandon Valenzuela drove in Castanon with a single to right field. Newcomer Robbie Tenerowicz loaded the bases with a base hit. Robert Perez Jr. drove in two runs with a single to left field. The Missions took a 4-0 lead.

Adam Mazur was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander did not allow a base hit until the bottom of the fifth inning. Josh Hatcher, leading off the frame, singled to left field. In six innings of work, Mazur allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Yovanny Cruz took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, San Antonio added three insurance runs. With one man down, Anderson walked Valenzuela. Tenerowicz doubled and Valenzuela went to third base. Andy Rodriguez took over on the mound for Anderson. Perez Jr. drove in two more runs with a double to center field. On the play, Perez Jr. advanced to third base. Zach Reks drove him in with a sacrifice fly. The Missions had a 7-0 lead.

Cruz kept the shutout alive with scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth. The right-hander allowed two hits while striking out three batters.

Jason Blanchard took the mound for the bottom of the ninth inning. The southpaw struck out the first two batters he faced. Hatcher grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-0

With the win, San Antonio improves to 14-14 on the season

3rd shutout victory of the season

Tenerowicz: Officially signed by San Diego prior to the game (2-4, 2B, R)

Perez Jr.: 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, R

Mazur: 2nd consecutive quality start, 3rd of the year

Adam Mazur (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

Ben Anderson (RoughRiders starter): L, 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #32 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 10th

Adam Mazur (#5 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 9th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, RBI, 2 R, BB, K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2B, R

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-3, K

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Josh Stephan (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 12th

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 0-4, 2 K

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 10th

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, May 9th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-2, 7.13) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Nick Krauth (2-0, 6.53) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field.