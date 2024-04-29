Lizarraga and Kollar Shine as Oat Milkers Defeat Wind Surge Through a partnership between MLB and Oatly, the San Antonio Missions took the field Sunday as the Malmo Oat Milkers. Sunday was the series finale between them and the Wichita Wind Surge. After losing the previous three games, Malmo forced a series split with a 3-1 victory on Sunday. Nathan Martorella homered in the first inning. Ripken Reyes and Brandon Valenzuela added RBIs in the sixth and seventh frames. Meanwhile, Victor Lizarraga and Jared Kollar provided strong outings on the mound. (San Antonio Missions)

San Antonio, TX — Through a partnership between MLB and Oatly, the San Antonio Missions took the field Sunday as the Malmo Oat Milkers. Sunday was the series finale between them and the Wichita Wind Surge. After losing the previous three games, Malmo forced a series split with a 3-1 victory on Sunday. Nathan Martorella homered in the first inning. Ripken Reyes and Brandon Valenzuela added RBIs in the sixth and seventh frames. Meanwhile, Victor Lizarraga and Jared Kollar provided strong outings on the mound.

Former MLB reliever Nick Wittgren was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. He was signed by the Minnesota Twins on Friday. The Oat Milkers used the long ball to take the lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two men down, Nathan Martorella hit a line drive over the right field fence for a solo home run. The Oat Milkers took a 1-0 lead.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for Malmo. Through the first three innings, he allowed one walk while striking out three batters.

Wittgren pitched the first inning before handing the ball off to Mike Paredes. In one inning of work, Paredes allowed a hit and a walk without allowing a run. Aaron Rozek took the mound for Wichita in the third inning.

Lizarraga allowed his first in the fourth inning. After striking out the first batter, Noah Cardenas singled to left field. His outing on Sunday was his longest of the season. In four innings of work, he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five batters. Jared Kollar took the mound for the Oat Milkers in the fifth inning.

The Wind Surge evened the score in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Carson McCusker laced a double to left field. Jake Rucker reached on a fielder’s choice. On the play, McCusker was tagged out in-between second third while Rucker moved to second base. Ben Ross drove in Rucker with a double to right-center field. The game was tied 1-1.

The Oat Milkers nearly regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Robert Perez Jr. began the frame with a base hit. Juan Zabala reached base on a fielder’s choice with Perez Jr. out at second base. Ray-Patrick Didder singled to put two runners on base. Jarryd Dale grounded into a double play to end the scoring threat.

Malmo regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Martorella kept the inning alive with a two-out double. Cole Cummings drew a walk. Brandon Valenzuela drove in Martorella with a single to right field. The Oat Milkers took a 2-1 lead.

The Oat Milkers added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Facing John Stankiewicz, Didder hit a one-out double to left field. After retiring the next batter, Stankiewicz allowed an RBI single to Ripken Reyes. Malmo increased their lead to 3-1.

Ethan Routzahn allowed a double while pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Jayvien Sandridge took the mound in the ninth looking to convert the save. Jeferson Morales drew a walk to start the frame. Andrew Cossetti struck out swinging for the first out. Rosario struck out swinging for the second out. McCusker struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-1

With the loss, San Antonio improves to 11-10 on the season

Attendance: 3,510

Victor Lizarraga (Oat Milkers starter): ND, 4.0 IP, H, BB, 5 K

Nick Wittgren (Wind Surge starter): ND, 1.0 IP, Solo HR (8 Pitches, 7 Strikes)

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): DNP



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-4, K (Ejected in 8th inning)



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): ND, 4.0 IP, H, BB, 5 K



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 2-4, RBI, CS



Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #39 MLB): DNP



Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Andrew Cossetti (#25 Twins prospect): 0-4, 3 K



Noah Cardenas (#27 Twins prospect): 1-2, 2 BB, CS



Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 2-3, 2B, RBI



The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers. Left-hander Austin Krob (0-1, 6.28) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Reid VanScoter (1-0, 3.15) is scheduled to pitch for the Travelers. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.