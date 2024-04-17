Krob’s Strong Start Not Enough as Hooks Walk-off Missions

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night. With strong starts from both pitchers, runs were at a premium on Tuesday. It was a 2-2 ballgame in the ninth inning. The Hooks entered Tuesday’s game with a 1-8 record on the young year. They secured their second victory with a 3-2 walk-off victory. Quincy Hamilton was the hero for the Hooks with a game-winning single to center field.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw surrendered the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Leading off the inning, Tommy Sacco Jr. doubled to left field. Quincy Hamilton grounded out and he advanced to third. Colin Barber drove in Sacco Jr. with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Hooks took a 1-0 lead.

Corpus Christi threatened to add to their lead in the second inning. With one man down, Miguel Palma drew a walk and Chad Stevens was hit by a pitch. Krob left those runners stranded after striking out the next two batters.

Julio Robaina was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. After cruising through the first two frames, he ran into some pressure in the third inning. With two outs, Ripken Reyes singled to keep the inning alive. Jakob Marsee hit a ground-rule double down the left field line. With runners on second and third and two outs, Marcos Castanon struck out to end the frame.

The Missions tied the game in the fourth inning. Nathan Martorella began the frame with a base hit. After striking out the next batter, Robaina allowed a base hit to Brandon Valenzuela. Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk to load the bases. The southpaw struck out Zach Reks for the second out. Connor Hollis scored Martorella after drawing a walk. The game was tied 1-1.

Robaina, his first start of the season for the Hooks, lasted five innings on Tuesday. The southpaw allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight batters. Luis Angel Rodriguez took the mound for Corpus Christi in the sixth inning.

San Antonio captured the lead against Rodriguez during the top of the sixth inning. It started with Valenzuela who drew a one-out walk. Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Zach Reks flew out and Valenzuela advanced to third base. Connor Hollis drove him in with an infield single to the shortstop. The Missions took a 2-1 lead.

Krob’s night ended after five innings of work. The southpaw allowed one run on three hits while striking out six batters. Omar Cruz took the mound for the Missions in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hooks tied the game against Cruz. Kenedy Corona singled and advanced to second base on a balk. Corona advanced 90 feet after stealing third base. Palma drew a walk to put two runners on base. The southpaw struck out the next two batters. Jeremy Arocho tied the game with a base hit to right field. The game was tied 2-2.

San Antonio threatened to regain the lead in the eighth inning. With one man down, Perez Jr. singled to center field. Reks doubled to left field to put two runners in scoring position. Hollis and Reyes each grounded out and the game remained tied.

The Hooks loaded the bases during the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Josh Roberson, Jordan Brewer drew a two-out walk. Brewer advanced to second on a wild pitch before stealing third base. The Missions chose to intentionally walk Corona. Palma drew a walk, and the bases were loaded. Stevens grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the scoring threat.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jayvien Sandridge entered the game for the Missions. C.J. Stubbs welcomed him to the game with a base hit. Arocho moved Stubbs over to second base with a sacrifice bunt. The Missions chose to intentionally walk Sacco Jr. Quincy Hamilton hit a line drive to center field just past an outstretched Marsee for the game-winning hit.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 6-4 on the season

1st walk-off loss of the season

Martorella: Reached base safely in all 10 games this season

Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K

Julio Robaina (Hooks starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 19th



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 18th



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2B, K



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 20th



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-5, R, K



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 21st



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, BB, 2 K



Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 0-5, 3 K



Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #92 MLB): DNP



Jose Fleury (#9 Astros prospect): DNP



Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 2-3, R, SB, IBB



Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 19th



Jordan Brewer (#20 Astros prospect): 0-3, SB, BB, 2 K



Miguel Ullola (#21 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 17th



Miguel Palma (#25 Astros prospect): 0-1, 3 BB, K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday, April 17th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (1-0, 3.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Miguel Ullola (0-1, 4.15) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.