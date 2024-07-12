Krob’s 10 K’s Not Enough for Flying Chanclas on Thursday Night

San Antonio Missions Baseball The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium to take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles. After grabbing an early 2-0 lead, San Antonio allowed nine consecutive runs to Amarillo. Starting pitcher Austin Krob recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing two runs in six innings. The Sod Poodles did most of their damage in the seventh and ninth innings. Amarillo secured the win with a final of 9-3. (Marco Reyna/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium to take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles. After grabbing an early 2-0 lead, San Antonio allowed nine consecutive runs to Amarillo. Starting pitcher Austin Krob recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing two runs in six innings. The Sod Poodles did most of their damage in the seventh and ninth innings. Amarillo secured the win with a final of 9-3.

Billy Corcoran was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The Flying Chanclas plated two runs against the right-hander in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes singled to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Corcoran walked Robbie Tenerowicz and Marcos Castanon. Ray-Patrick Didder struck out swinging for the second out. Michael De La Cruz drove in two runs with a single to center field. San Antonio grabbed an early 2-0 lead.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. After a scoreless first inning, Amarillo plated a run in the second frame. Matt Beaty was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Ivan Melendez reached base on a ground-rule double. Krob struck out the next two batters. Kristina Robinson drove in Beaty with an infield single to second base. San Antonio’s lead was cut in half.

The Chanclas put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second inning. With one man down, Zach Reks doubled to right field. He was left stranded after a strikeout and a groundout.

Amarillo put two runners on base in the top of the third inning. With one man out, Krob allowed back-to-back singles to Tim Tawa and Beaty. Ivan Melendez grounded into a double play to end the frame.

For the third consecutive inning, San Antonio put a runner in scoring position. Tenerowicz hit a one-out double. Corcoran struck out Castanon before getting Didder to pop out to end the inning.

The Sod Poodles tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Krob allowed a solo home run to Melendez. His 17th long ball of the season made it a 2-2 game.

Krob struck out 10 batters on Thursday night. The left-hander allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one batter. Raul Brito took the mound for San Antonio in the seventh frame.

With Brito in the game, Amarillo gained the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh. J.J. D’Orazio drew a walk to start the frame. Robinson reached base on an infield single. Andrew Pintar drove in both runners with a double to left field. Amarillo gained a 4-2 lead.

Corcoran’s night ended in the bottom of the seventh inning. The right-hander struck out the first batter before allowing a single to Robert Perez Jr. Will Mabrey entered the game and induced an inning-ending double play.

In 6.1 innings of work, Corcoran allowed two runs on six hits. He walked two batters along the way while striking out five batters.

The Sod Poodles added five runs in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Carter Loewen, the first three batters reached via base on balls. After striking out the next batter, Jancarlos Cintron drove in two runs with a single to left field. Tawa drove in two runs with a triple to center field. Bobby Milacki took over on the mound. He allowed an RBI triple to Jesus Valdez. Amarillo extended their lead to 9-2.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-3



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-4, 41-41 on the season



Attendance: 3,356



Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 10 K, HR



Billy Corcoran (Sod Poodles starter): W, 6.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 10 K, HR



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, BB, K



Yu-Min Lin (#4 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 14th



Ivan Melendez (#8 D’Backs prospect): 2-5, HR, RBI, R, 2 K, GIDP



Dylan Ray (#9 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, July 12th



A.J. Vukovich (#15 D’Backs prospect): 0-5, 4 K



Kristian Robinson (#17 D’Backs prospect): 2-3, RBI, 2 R, BB, K



Caleb Roberts (#26 D’Backs prospect): DNP



Andrew Pintar (#30 D’Backs prospect): 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday, July 12th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (8-3, 3.33) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dylan Ray (0-1, 5.74) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.