Krob Tosses Quality Start in Wednesday Night Defeat

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their final series of the 2024 season Wednesday night. Despite a quality start from Austin Krob, the Missions dropped their second consecutive contest to the Cardinals. Springfield claimed a 2-1 victory. The Missions put to go-ahead run on base in the ninth inning but failed to score a run.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw stranded a runner in scoring position in the top of the second inning. Chase Davis singled and stole second base to start the frame. A fly outs and two strikeouts resulted in Davis being stranded at second base.

Tink Hence was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The right-hander exited the game in the bottom of the second with an apparent injury. The Cardinals’ #2 ranked prospect allowed one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings of work. He struck out one batter before exiting. Benito Garcia took over for Springfield.

Springfield ended the scoreless tie with a run in the third inning. Dakota Harris walked, and Nathan Church singled to start the frame. Jeremy Rivas was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jimmy Crooks drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. The Cardinals grabbed a 1-0 lead.

The Missions tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Lucas Dunn hit a single to right field to begin the inning. Ripken Reyes doubled to right field. Romeo Sanabria drove in Dunn with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Springfield regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Crooks doubled to left field leading off the frame. RJ Yeager singled putting runners on the corners with no outs. Davis reached base on a fielder’s choice allowing Crooks to score from third. The Missions trailed 2-1.

The Cardinals threatened to score in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Manuel Castro, Jeremy Rivas doubled to left field. A wild pitch allowed him to advance 90 feet. Yeager hit a grounder to Robbie Tenerowicz at third base. On the play, he threw out Rivas at home plate.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Matt Svanson took the mound for the Cardinals. Tenerowicz struck out looking for the first out of the frame. Marcos Castanon drew a walk. Robert Perez Jr. entered the game as a pinch-runner. Juan Zabala reached base on an infield single. Anthony Vilar struck out swinging. On the play, a wild pitch allowed the runners to advance 90 feet. Joshua Mears grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 2-1



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 28-36, 59-73 on the season



Attendance: 3,111



Austin Krob (Missions starter): L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 5 K



Tink Hence (Cardinals starter): ND, 1.1 IP, H, BB, K (Left the game in 2nd inning)



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, September 12th



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Braden Nett (#20 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 13th



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-3, RBI, SF, GIDP



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 14th



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 5 K



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Tink Hence (#2 Cardinals prospect, #50 MLB): ND, 1.1 IP, H, BB, K (Left the game in 2nd inning)



Jimmy Crooks (#5 Cardinals prospect): 2-3, 2B, RBI, R, K



Chase Davis (#7 Cardinals prospect): 1-3, RBI, K



Leonardo Bernal (#9 Cardinals prospect): DNP



Max Rajcic (#18 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 13th



The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday, September 12th. Right-hander Henry Baez (4-1, 3.30) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Alex Cornwell (7-3, 5.01) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.