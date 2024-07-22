Kollar Strikes Out Nine, Travelers Walk-off Missions to Sweep Series

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions concluded their three-game series with the Arkansas Travelers Sunday afternoon. Despite a strong performance from Jared Kollar, the Missions were swept by Arkansas following a 4-3 walk-off victory. San Antonio grabbed an early 3-0 while Arkansas plated runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the ninth, the first three batters reached base and tied the game. Brock Rodden won the game with a sacrifice fly. (Ashley Monjaras/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their three-game series with the Arkansas Travelers Sunday afternoon. Despite a strong performance from Jared Kollar, the Missions were swept by Arkansas following a 4-3 walk-off victory. San Antonio grabbed an early 3-0 while Arkansas plated runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the ninth, the first three batters reached base and tied the game. Brock Rodden won the game with a sacrifice fly.

Michael Morales was the starting pitcher for the Travelers. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits in the top of the first inning. With one out, Connor Hollis singled to left field. Cole Cummings lifted a fly ball over the right field wall for a two-run home run. His eighth long ball of the season gave the Missions an early 2-0 lead.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The Travelers put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the first inning. After striking out the first batter, Kollar walked Cole Young. Harry Ford advanced Young with a sacrifice bunt. The right-hander left him stranded at second after striking out Hogan Windish.

The Missions added to their lead with a run in the top of the second inning. With one man down, Juan Zabala hit a line drive over the left field fence for a solo home run. His second long ball of the year made it a 3-0 lead for the Missions.

San Antonio threatened to improve their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Michael De La Cruz began the frame with a ground-rule double. Morales retired the next two batters before walking Zach Reks. After a mound visit, Ripken Reyes flew out to end the inning.

Arkansas scored their first run of the afternoon in the bottom of the fourth frame. Ford began the inning with a double to right-center field. Windish flew out and Ford advanced to third base. Victor Labrada grounded out which allowed Ford to score. The Travelers cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Travelers added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ben Williamson doubled to start the frame. Kollar retired the next two batters before allowing an RBI single to Windish. Kollar was replaced on the mound by Ryan Och who finished the inning. The Missions lead was trimmed to 3-2.

Kollar put together one of his strongest outings of the season. In 5.2 innings of work, he allowed two runs on four hits while walking one batter. Along the way, he struck out a career-high nine batters.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn entered the game looking to convert the save attempt. He began the inning by walking Ford. Windish tied the game with a double to right-center field. Blake Rambusch entered the game as a pinch-runner. Labrada reached base on a fielder’s choice as Rambusch advanced to third. The Travelers won the game on a sacrifice fly from Brock Rodden.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-3



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 12-8, 43-45 on the season



4th walk-off loss of the season



Jared Kollar (Missions starter): ND, 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 9 K (Career-high)



Michael Morales (Travelers starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K



Cole Young (#1 Mariners prospect, #22 MLB): 0-3, BB



Harry Ford (#2 Mariners prospect, #23 MLB): 1-2, 2B, 2 R, BB, SAC



Michael Morales (#11 Mariners prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR



Ben Williamson (#14 Mariners prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, 3 K



Logan Evans (#18 Mariners prospect): DNP



Jimmy Joyce (#20 Mariners prospect): DNP



Alberto Rodriguez (#21 Mariners prospect): 1-3, 2 K



Troy Taylor (#25 Mariners prospect): W, 1.0 IP, H, 2 K



Brock Rodden (#30 Mariners prospect): 0-3, RBI, SF, 2 K



The San Antonio Missions will have the day-off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, July 23rd. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.