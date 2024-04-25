Five-Run 7th Inning Lifts Missions Past Wichita

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night. The offense came alive for the Missions to secure back-to-back victories. Trailing 5-2 after five innings, the offense plated two runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh to get out to a 9-6 lead. Omar Cruz escaped a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning as the Missions took a 2-0 series lead.

Travis Adams was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The Missions put three runners on base in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes struck out to start the frame. On the play, he reached first base on a throwing error from Andrew Cossetti. After retiring the next batter, Reyes was thrown out trying to steal second. Base. Nathan Martorella singled to keep the inning alive. Cole Cummings drew a walk to put two runners on with two outs. Brandon Valenzuela flew out to end the scoring threat.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After tossing a scoreless first frame, Wichita took the lead in the second inning. Cossetti began the frame with a triple off the center field wall. The southpaw retired the next two batters without Cossetti scoring. Carson McCusker drove him in with a single to center field. Krob loaded the bases after walking the next two batters. Tanner Schobel drove in two runs with a single to left field. Wichita took a 3-0 lead.

The Missions cut into the deficit with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Reyes began the frame with a single to left field. Jakob Marsee doubled down the right field line. On the play, Reyes scored on a throwing error from Kala’i Rosario and Marsee moved to third base. Marsee came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Martorella. The Missions trailed 3-2.

The Wind Surge added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning. With one man down, Schobel doubled to right-center field. Krob walked Emmanuel Rodriguez before allowing an RBI single to Jeferson Morales. That was the end of the night for Krob as Reggie Lawson entered the game. After walking the first batter, Rosario reached on a fielder’s choice and Rodriguez came in to score. Wichita improved their lead to 5-2.

With Adams out of the game, the Missions added two runs against Scott Engler. Cummings started the inning with a base hit. Valenzuela doubled and both runners were in scoring position. Robert Perez Jr. grounded out to third base. As the third baseman was throwing to first, Cummings broke for the plate and scored. Valenzuela scored in the next at-bat as Zach Reks grounded out to first base. The Missions trailed 5-4.

The Missions captured the lead after scoring five runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh inning. Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Rafael Marcano took over on the mound for Engler. Marsee laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Reyes. Martorella drew a walk to put two runners on base. After retiring the next batter, Wichita intentionally walked Valenzuela to load the bases with two outs. Hunter McMahon took the mound for Marcano. Perez Jr. drove in two runners with a single to left field. Reks, on the first pitch of his at-bat, hit a three-run homer to right field. San Antonio took a 9-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Omar Cruz returned to the mound after being called on during the eighth inning. Alerick Soularie was hit by a pitch and Morales reached on an infield single. Cossetti struck out swinging for the first out. Rosario drew a walk to load the bases. Jake Rucker reached on a fielder’s choice and Soularie came in to score. Cruz struck out McCusker to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-6

With the win, San Antonio improves to 10-7 on the season

Attendance: 2,842

Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Travis Adams (Wind Surge starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R (ER), BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 26th



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 25th



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2B, R, SAC



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 27th



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, RBI, R, BB, SB, SF, K



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): ND, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 28th



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, K



Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #39 MLB): 0-2, R, 2 BB, SB



Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 26th



Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 K



Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB



Andrew Cossetti (#25 Twins prospect): 1-4, 3B, R, BB, 3 K



Noah Cardenas (#27 Twins prospect): DNP



Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 0-2, 2 BB



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday, April 25th. Right-hander Adam Mazur (1-0, 0.56) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Pierson Ohl (0-2, 6.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.