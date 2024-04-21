Five-run 2nd Inning Propels Missions to Friday Night Victory

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night. Entering Friday on a three-game losing skid, the Missions got ahead early with a five-run second inning. Robby Snelling provided a solid outing on the mound with Ethan Routzahn, Omar Cruz and Jason Blanchard holding the lead in relief. San Antonio added two more runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 7-2 victory.

Michael Knorr was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. After a scoreless first inning, the second inning resulted in the Missions taking the lead and Knorr being knocked out of the game. Knorr retired the first two batters of the inning before issuing a walk to Zach Reks. Connor Hollis reached base on a fielding error. Juan Zabala capitalized on the opportunity and drove in Reks with a single to center field. In a 2-0 count facing Ripken Reyes, Knorr was pulled from the game and Kasey Ford took the mound.

With Ford in the game, Reyes reached on a fielder’s choice and Hollis came in to score. Jakob Marsee drove in Zabala with a base hit to right field. The hit parade continued as Nathan Martorella doubled and Marsee scored the fifth run of the inning. San Antonio took an early 5-0 advantage.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw cruised through the first inning but ran into some trouble in the second. Jacob Melton drew a walk and Miguel Palma doubled to start the frame. Snelling struck out the next batter. Chad Stevens grounded out and Melton scored the first run of the game for the Hooks. C.J. Stubbs drew a walk to extend the inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, Rolando Espinosa struck out swinging. The Missions lead was cut to 5-1.

The Hooks threatened to score in the fourth inning. Palma drew a one-out walk against Snelling. After retiring the next batter, the southpaw allowed a single to Stevens and Palma advanced to third base. With runners on the corners and two outs, Stubbs popped out to end the frame.

The Missions added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Jose Fleury, Marcos Castanon drew a walk to start the inning. After retiring the next batter, Fleury gave up a two-run home run to Robert Perez Jr. His first long ball of the season made it a 7-1 lead for the Missions.

Snelling’s night ended during the bottom of the fifth inning due to his pitch count. The southpaw threw 78 pitches in 4.2 innings of work. Along the way, he allowed one run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Ethan Routzahn, who joined the club on Thursday, entered the game for Snelling.

Corpus Christi added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Melton started the inning with a single to right field. Palma grounded out and Melton advanced 90 feet. Ryan Wrobleski singled to put runners on the corners. Routzahn issued a walk to Stevens and the bases were loaded with one out. Stubbs drove in Melton with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Missions lead was cut to 7-2.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 7-6 on the season

Missions: 5 stolen bases

Routzahn: Records the win in Double-A debut

Martorella: Reached base safely in all 13 games this season

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Michael Knorr (Hooks starter): L, 1.2 IP, H, 3 R, 2 BB, K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): ND, 4.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-4, RBI, R, 2 SB, BB, 2 K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 20th

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 21st

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, HBP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #92 MLB): 1-3, 2 R, BB, K

Jose Fleury (#9 Astros prospect): ND, 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): DNP

Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): L, 1.2 IP, H, 3 R, 2 BB, K

Jordan Brewer (#20 Astros prospect): 0-4

Miguel Palma (#25 Astros prospect): 1-3, 2B, BB

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, April 20th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-0, 3.38) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jaime Melendez (0-0, 11.12) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field.