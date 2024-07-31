Didder Homers, Missions Fall to Frisco in Extras

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions began a six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday night. Both teams were held scoreless until the seventh inning. After falling behind 2-0, Ray-Patrick Didder tied the game with an eighth inning homer. In the 10th inning, Frisco plated two runs to capture a 4-2 victory. (Marco Reyna/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday night. Both teams were held scoreless until the seventh inning. After falling behind 2-0, Ray-Patrick Didder tied the game with an eighth inning homer. In the 10th inning, Frisco plated two runs to capture a 4-2 victory.

Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed two baserunners in the top of the first inning. With one man down, Josh Hatcher singled to left field. The southpaw walked Cody Freeman to put two runners on base. He left them stranded after retiring the next two batters.

Ben Anderson was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The Missions put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second inning. Robbie Tenerowicz doubled to start the frame. The right-hander struck out the next two batters. Robert Perez Jr. grounded out to end the inning.

Frisco threatened to score in the top of the third inning. Keyber Rodriguez and Hatcher hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. The southpaw retired the next batter. With runners on the corners, Alejandro Osuna laid down a bunt which resulted in an out while Hatcher advanced to second base. Abimelec Ortiz popped out to end the inning.

Cienfuegos kept the RoughRiders off the scoreboard in four innings of work. The left-hander allowed three hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Carter Loewen took over on the mound in the fifth inning.

The RoughRiders put two runners in scoring position during the top of the sixth inning. Osuna started the frame with a base hit to right field. After retiring the next batter, Aaron Zavala reached on an infield single. A passed ball allowed both runners to advance. Loewen left them stranded after striking out the two batters.

The Missions put two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ray-Patrick Didder reached base on a bunt single. Zach Reks drew a walk to put two runners on base. Frisco catcher Cooper Johnson picked off Didder at second base for the first out. Two fly outs ended the inning.

Frisco ended the scoreless tie with a run in the top of the seventh inning. With David Morgan on the mound, Rodriguez hit a one-out double down the left field line. A wild pitch from Morgan allowed Rodriguez to advance to third base. Hatcher drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

Anderson was nearly unhittable for the RoughRiders. The right-hander allowed just two hits and one walk. Along the way, he struck out six batters. Skylar Hales took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Frisco added a run in the top of the eighth inning. Osuna began the frame with a double down the right field line. Ortiz flew out, and Osuna advanced 90 feet. Maximo Acosta drove in Osuna with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Missions trailed 2-0.

San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Reid Birlingmair, Perez Jr. singled to start the frame. Didder lifted a fly ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run. His eighth homer of the year made it a 2-2 game.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn took the mound for the Missions. After retiring the first batter, he allowed back-to-back singles to Rodriguez and Hatcher. Freeman grounded into a double play to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Robby Ahlstrom took the mound for the RoughRiders. The left-hander retired all three batters in order.

In the top of the 10th frame, Frisco regained the lead. Routzahn remained in the game and Freeman was the placed runner at second base. A balk allowed Freeman to advance 90 feet. Osuna grounded out to second base for the first out. Ortiz hit a grounder to Reyes at second base. His throw home was offline, allowing Freeman to score. After retiring the next batter, Routzahn allowed an RBI single to Johnson. Frisco took a 4-2 lead.

Seth Clark took the mound for Frisco in the 10th inning. Marcos Castanon was the placed runner at second base. Perez Jr. struck out to start the frame. Didder flew out, and Castanon advanced to third base. Lucas Dunn, who previously entered the game as a pinch-runner, struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-2 (10)



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 14-13, 45-50 on the season



10th extra-inning game of the season (5-5)



Attendance: 5,555



Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K



Ben Anderson (RoughRiders starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 6 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling: Traded to Miami in the Tanner Scott deal prior to the game



Ryan Bergert (#6 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 3rd



Austin Krob (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 1st



Victor Lizarraga (#8 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, July 31st



Brandon Valenzuela (#9 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Marcos Castañon (#10 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K



Henry Baez (#27 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 2nd



Francis Pena (#29 Padres prospect): DNP



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB



Kumar Rocker (#3 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 2nd



Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-5, RBI, R



Emiliano Teodo (#16 Rangers prospect): DNP



Winston Santos (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 6th



Mitch Bratt (#21 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 1st



Aaron Zavala (#22 Rangers prospect): 1-2, 3 BB



Dane Acker (#28 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, July 31st



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, July 31st. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (4-5, 3.78) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dane Acker (4-4, 3.72) is scheduled to pitch for Frisco. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.