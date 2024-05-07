De La Cruz Homers, 9th Inning Comeback Falls Short in Frisco

San Antonio Missions The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday morning. Starting at 11:05 a.m., the Missions took an early lead with a two-run homer from Michael De La Cruz. The two clubs went back-and-forth during the later innings until Frisco prevailed with a 4-3 final score.

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday morning. Starting at 11:05 a.m., the Missions took an early lead with a two-run homer from Michael De La Cruz. The two clubs went back-and-forth during the later innings until Frisco prevailed with a 4-3 final score.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw pitched out of a bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. Kellen Strahm and Liam Hicks hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Aaron Zavala drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Josh Hatcher reached on a fielder’s choice with Strahm forced out at home. Max Acosta grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Ryan Garcia was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. After two scoreless frames, the Missions plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Garcia retired the first two batters before hitting Ripken Reyes with a pitch. Michael De La Cruz hit a line drive over the right field fence for a two-run home run. His first long ball of the season made it a 2-0 game.

Frisco plated their first run of the day in the bottom of the third inning. Daniel Mateo reached on a fielding error to start the inning. Strahm singled to put two runners on base. Hicks grounded into a double play and Mateo made it to third base. Zavala drove him in with a base hit to left field. The Missions lead was cut in half.

Garcia’s outing ended in the top of the sixth inning. After striking out Marcos Castanon, Steven Jennings took over on the mound. In 5.1 innings of work, Garcia allowed two runs on three hits while striking out nine batters.

The RoughRiders tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Leading off the frame, Strahm hit a home run to left-center field. After retiring the next batter, Krob allowed singles to Zavala and Josh Hatcher. Josh Roberson took over on the mound and left the runners stranded. The game was tied 2-2.

Frisco took the lead in the seventh inning. With one man down, Geisel Cepeda lifted a fly ball over the left-center field wall for a solo home run. His first long ball of the year made it a 3-2 game for the RoughRiders.

The Missions bounced back and tied the game in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Seth Clark, Reyes was hit by a pitch for the second time. After retiring the next batter, Marcos Castanon singled. Cole Cummings drove in Reyes with a base hit to left field. The game was tied 3-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Frisco regained the lead. Facing Jayvien Sandridge, Hatcher was hit by a pitch with one out. Acosta singled to center field and Hatcher moved to third base. With Keyber Rodriguez at the plate, Acosta stole second base. Rodriguez drove in Hatcher with a sacrifice fly. The Missions trailed 4-3.

In the top of the ninth frame, Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa remained in the game after entering in the eighth inning. Ray-Patrick Didder singled to start the inning. Zach Reks popped out for the first out of the inning. Juan Zabala entered as a pinch-hitter for Jarryd Dale. He struck out swinging. Reyes flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 13-14 on the season

De La Cruz: 1st homer since September 16th, 2023

Reyes: 10th and 11th HBP of the season

Austin Krob (Missions starter): ND, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R (ER), BB, K

Ryan Garcia (RoughRiders starter): ND, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 9 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #32 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 10th

Adam Mazur (#5 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 8th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 9th

Austin Krob (#10 Padres prospect): ND, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R (ER), BB, K

Victor Lizarraga (#11 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Brandon Valenzuela (#12 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K, E

Marcos Castanon (#14 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2 K

Jayvien Sandridge (#30 Padres prospect): L, 1.0 IP, H, ER, K

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): DNP

Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 11th

Josh Stephan (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 12th

Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 2-3, RBI, BB, K, CS

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 10th

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, May 8th. Right-hander Adam Mazur (2-1, 2.39) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ben Anderson (1-1, 2.18) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field.