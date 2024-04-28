De La Cruz Drives in Two as Missions Stumble Saturday Night

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night. For the third night in a row, the Wind Surge outdueled the Missions. The clubs went back and forth through the middle innings before Wichita jumped out to a 5-2 lead. The Missions threatened in the later innings but fell to the Wind Surge 5-3. (Reynaldo Holguin)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night. For the third night in a row, the Wind Surge outdueled the Missions. The clubs went back and forth through the middle innings before Wichita jumped out to a 5-2 lead. The Missions threatened in the later innings but fell to the Wind Surge 5-3.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, the Wind Surge took the lead in the top of the second inning. Carson McCusker led off the inning with a base hit. Jake Rucker singled and McCusker advanced to third base. Ben Ross drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field. Wichita took an early 1-0 lead.

Jaylen Nowlin was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The Missions nearly tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. Robert Perez Jr. began the frame with a single to center field. A wild pitch from Nowlin allowed him to advance 90 feet. Michael De La Cruz reached base with a bunt single. Zach Reks popped out in foul territory.

The Missions evened the score in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nathan Martorella drew a walk to start the frame. Cole Cummings singled and Martorella advanced to third base. With Perez Jr. at the plate, Cummings stole second base. Nowlin struck him out for the first out. De La Cruz grounded out and Martorella scored the first run for the Missions. The game was tied 1-1.

The Wind Surge added two runs to regain the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Jorel Ortega began the inning with a double to right field. Tanner Schobel drove him in with a triple to right field. Andrew Cossetti drove him in with a double to left field. After retiring the next batter, Bergert was replaced on the mound with Omar Cruz. Wichita took a 3-1 lead.

The Missions cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth inning. Juan Zabala began the frame with a single to left field. After retiring the next two batters, Nowlin allowed a single to Ray-Patrick Didder. A wild pitch from the southpaw allowed Zabala to score. The Missions trailed 3-2.

San Antonio threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cummings drew a walk which led to Nowlin being replaced by Hunter McMahon. With Perez Jr. at the plate, Cummings stole second base. McMahon get the next two batters to ground out and Cummings advanced to third base. Reks was robbed of an RBI single after Ben Ross made a diving catch to end the inning.

The Wind Surge added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Ortega began the frame with a base hit to left-center field. Schobel drew a walk to put two runners on base. With Cossetti at the plate, Ortega and Schobel executed a double steal. Cruz retired the next batter before allowing a sacrifice fly to Jeferson Morales. On the play, Schobel advanced 90 feet. Woo-Suk Go entered the game to replace Cruz. A wild pitch from the right-hander allowed Schobel to score. The Missions trailed 5-2.

San Antonio added a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Miguel Rodriguez, Cummings hit a one-out double. Rodriguez struck out Perez Jr. for the second out. De La Cruz drove in Cummings with a single to right field. San Antonio trailed 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jared Solomon entered the game for Wichita looking for the save. The right-hander retired the first two batters before hitting Ripken Reyes with a 97-mph fastball. Didder struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-10 on the season

Attendance: 4,577

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5, K

Jaylen Nowlin (Wind Surge starter): W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): DNP



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): L, 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5, K



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, BB



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 28th



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): DNP



Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #39 MLB): DNP



Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 1-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB, K



Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Andrew Cossetti (#25 Twins prospect): 1-5, 2B, RBI, K



Noah Cardenas (#27 Twins prospect): DNP



Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 0-3, RBI, SF, 2 K



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday, April 28th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Nick Wittgren (0-0, --) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Sunday’s first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.