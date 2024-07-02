Dale Homers and Omar Cruz Delivers in Monday Night Victory

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions began a three-game road series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Monday night. In their lone Monday game of the season, the Missions picked up where they left off on Sunday and defeated the Hooks by a final score of 5-1. Jarryd Dale’s three-run homer capped off a four-run second inning. Omar Cruz allowed one run across four innings out of the bullpen. Ethan Routzahn pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth inning to seal the deal. (Vashaun Newman/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a three-game road series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Monday night. In their lone Monday game of the season, the Missions picked up where they left off on Sunday and defeated the Hooks by a final score of 5-1. Jarryd Dale’s three-run homer capped off a four-run second inning. Omar Cruz allowed one run across four innings out of the bullpen. Ethan Routzahn pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth inning to seal the deal.

The Missions put a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning. Facing Miguel Ullola, Ripke Reyes drew a walk to begin the ballgame. After retiring the next batter, a throwing from Ullola on a pick-off attempt allowed Reyes to advance 90 feet. He was left stranded after two fly outs.

The Missions grabbed an early lead with four runs in the top of the second inning. Robbie Tenerowicz singled to start the frame. Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk, and Connor Hollis singled to load the bases. Zach Reks drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to deep right field. Jarryd Dale, after homering on Sunday, hit a three-run home run to left field. His third long ball of the year made it a 4-0 lead for San Antonio.

Raul Brito was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander was making his first career start. As the opener, he went two innings while allowing one hit and striking out three batters. Omar Cruz took over on the mound for Brito in the third inning.

Corpus Christi ended their scoreless drought in the fourth inning. After retiring the first two batters in the inning, Cruz allowed a solo home run to Collin Price. His fifth long ball of the season made it a 4-1 ballgame.

San Antonio threatened to improve their lead in the top of the fifth inning. With one man down, Ullola allowed a base hit to Brandon Valenzuela. The right-hander walked Michael De La Cruz to put two runners on. Cole Cummings reached base on a fielder’s choice with De La Cruz out at second base. That was the end of the night for Ullola as Walker Brockhouse took over on the mound. He struck out Tenerowicz to end the inning.

Cruz provided another strong relief outing for the Missions. The southpaw allowed one run on two hits across four innings of work. Along the way, he struck out five batters. David Morgan took the mound for San Antonio in the seventh inning.

The Missions added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Kasey Ford, Perez Jr. drew a one-out walk and stole second base. With two outs in the frame, Reks drew a walk and Perez Jr. stole third base. While Dale was at the plate, Reks attempted to steal second base. On the play, Perez Jr. Scored from third as Reks was caught in a rundown and tagged out. San Antonio increased their lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn took the mound for the Missions. Jeremy Arocho and Tommy Sacco Jr. hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Zach Dezenzo reached base on a fielder’s choice with Sacco Jr. out at second base. While Price was at the plate, Dezenzo stole second base. Price drew a walk to load the bases. After a mound visit, Routzahn got Kenedy Corona to pop out for the second out. Pascanel Ferreras struck out swinging to end the inning.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-1



With the win, San Antonio improves to 5-2, 36-39 on the season



Valenzuela: Extends on-base streak to 23 games



Raul Brito (Missions starter): ND, 2.0 IP, H, 3 K



Miguel Ullola (Hooks starter): L, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #47 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Tuesday, July 2nd



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 4th



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, July 3rd



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-4, BB, 2 K



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP



Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #69 MLB): DNP



Brice Matthews (#3 Astros prospect): DNP



Zach Dezenzo (#4 Astros prospect): 1-4, SB



Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): DNP



Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 1-3, BB, K



Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP



Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): L, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, HR



Miguel Palma (#24 Astros prospect): 0-3, 2 K



Alimber Santa (#25 Astros prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their three-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, July 2nd. Left-hander Robby Snelling (1-8, 6.49) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Luis Angel Rodriguez (4-1, 4.18) is scheduled to pitch for Corpus Christi. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.