Cummings Drives in Lone Run in Game One Victory

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night. Entering Tuesday night after a series loss in Corpus Christi, the Missions needed just one run to clinch the game one victory. Cole Cummings drove in the lone run in the bottom of the first inning. Missions pitching kept Wichita off the board and held to just five hits.

Jarret Whorff was the starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. The Missions gained an early lead with one run on two hits in the bottom of the first inning. With one man down, Jakob Marsee reached base on a bunt single. After retiring the next batter, Whorff gave up an RBI double to Cole Cummings. San Antonio took a 1-0 lead.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander faced some trouble in the top of the third inning. Kyler Fedko drew a walk to start the frame. Kollar struck out the next batter before giving up a base hit to Emmanuel Rodriguez. With two runners on and one out, a fly out and ground out put an end to the scoring threat.

San Antonio threatened to extend their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Ray-Patrick Didder singled to start the frame. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. After striking out Marsee, Whorff induced a ground ball off the bat of Nathan Martorella. He reached on a fielder’s choice with Reyes out at second base. With runners on the corners and two outs, Cummings grounded out to end the inning.

Wichita placed two runners on base in the top of the fourth inning. Andrew Cossetti legged out an infield single to start the frame. After retiring the next two batters, Ben Ross drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Kyler Fedko flew out to end the inning.

Whorff’s night ended in the bottom of the fourth inning. The right-hander retired the first two batters of the inning before being subbed for Aaron Rozek. In 3.2 innings of work, Whorff allowed one run on three hits while striking out five batters.

Kollar’s night came to an end after four innings of work. The right-hander allowed three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Ethan Routzahn took the mound for the Missions in the fifth inning.

In the top of the fifth inning, Wichita nearly tied the game. With one man down, Emmanuel Rodriguez doubled to right field. A passed ball from Brandon Valenzuela allowed Rodriguez to advance 90 feet. Tanner Schobel flew out to center field. On the play, Rodriguez failed to tag up and he was ruled out on appeal.

Wichita had a runner in scoring position in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Josh Roberson, Noah Cardenas drew a walk to start the frame. Ross reached base on a fielder’s choice with Cardenas out at second base. Ross stole second base while Fedko was at the plate. Roberson left Ross stranded after recording a strikeout and a ground out.

Woo-Suk Go retired all three batters he faced in the eighth inning for the Missions. Jayvien Sandridge allowed one hit while converting the save for San Antonio.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 1-0

With the win, San Antonio improves to 9-7 on the season

Attendance: 4,028

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Jarret Whorff (Wind Surge starter): L, 3.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 26th

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 25th

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 2-4, R, K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 27th

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 24th

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 28th

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 0-3

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): DNP

Emmanuel Rodriguez (#3 Twins prospect, #39 MLB): 2-4, 2B, K

Marco Raya (#6 Twins prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 26th

Tanner Schobel (#10 Twins prospect): 0-4, K

Kala’i Rosario (#16 Twins prospect): 1-4, 2 K

Andrew Cossetti (#25 Twins prospect): 1-4, K

Noah Cardenas (#27 Twins prospect): 1-3, BB

Ben Ross (#28 Twins prospect): 0-3, BB, SB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday, April 24th. Left-hander Austin Krob (0-1, 4.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Travis Adams (1-1, 7.71) is scheduled to pitch for the Wind Surge. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.