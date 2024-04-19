Cummings’ 10th Inning Homer Overshadowed by Corpus Walk-off

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. It was a pitcher’s duel between Adam Mazur and Aaron Brown and neither offense scored until the seventh inning. San Antonio struck first in the top of the seventh before Corpus Christi evened the score in the bottom of the ninth inning. In the 10th, Cole Cummings hit a two-run homer to give the Missions the lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Hooks plated three runs to earn the walk-off victory.

Adam Mazur was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed one baserunner in each of the first three innings. However, he kept the Hooks off the scoreboard early on. Through the first three innings, he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Aaron Brown was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. He was making his third appearance and first start of the season. The right-hander started off the night by retiring the first nine Missions batters. He struck out five of the first nine he faced.

In the top of the fourth inning, Ripken Reyes ended Brown’s perfect game bid with a bunt single. On the play, he advanced to second base on a throwing error. Brown left Reyes stranded after striking out the next three Missions hitters. Through four innings of work, Brown struck out eight of the 13 batters he had faced.

Corpus Christi threatened to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jordan Brewer began the frame with a double. Two fly outs and a ground out resulted in Brewer being left stranded at second base.

Brown’s night ended after five innings of work. The right-hander allowed just one baserunner while striking out 10 batters. Alex Santos II entered the game for Corpus Christi in the sixth inning.

Connor Hollis welcomed Santos to the game with a single to center field and then stole second base. Ray-Patrick Didder grounded out for the first two and Hollis remained at second. Hollis advanced to third on a bunt groundout from Reyes. Marsee lined out for the third out of the frame.

Mazur’s night ended after five innings of work. The right-hander allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four batters. Josh Roberson took the mound for the Missions in the sixth inning.

The Hooks had a runner in scoring position against Roberson in the sixth inning. After retiring the first two batters, the right-hander walked Brewer. A wild pitch from Roberson allowed Brewer to advance to third base. Kenedy Corona grounded out and left Brewer stranded.

San Antonio broke the scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning. Nathan Martorella began the frame with a double. A wild pitch from Santos allowed Martorella to advance. Castanon drove him with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

The Hooks threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Jayvien Sandridge, Colin Barber hit a double to center field. Jacob Melton grounded out and Barber advanced 90 feet. The southpaw retired the next two batters and left Barber stranded at third base.

The Hooks tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Facing Woo-Suk Go, Brewer and Corona hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Barber reached on a fielder’s choice with Brewer advancing to third and Corona out at second. Brewer scored as Melton reached base on a fielder’s choice. Go retired the next two batters to leave two runners on base. The game was tied 1-1 and heading to extras.

In the top of the 10th inning, Robert Perez Jr. Was the placed runner at second base and Santos remained in the game. On the third pitch of the inning, Cole Cummings hit a two-run home run over the right field wall. His first long ball of the season made it a 3-1 game.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Carter Loewen took the mound for the Missions and C.J. Stubbs was the placed runner at second base. After striking out the first batter, Loewen issued a walk to Arocho. Quincy Hamilton drove in Stubbs with a base hit to left field. A wild pitch from Loewen allowed both runners to advance 90 feet. Brewer ended the game with a two-run base hit to right-center field.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-3 (10)

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 6-6 on the season

2nd extra-innings game of the season (0-2)

Martorella: Reached base safely in all 12 games this season

Adam Mazur (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 4 K

Aaron Brown (Hooks starter): ND, 5.0 IP, H, 10 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 19th

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 4 K

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB, 2 K

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 20th

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-5, 2B, R, 2 K

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 21st

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, K

Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 0-3, RBI, 2 K

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #92 MLB): 0-4, RBI, K

Jose Fleury (#9 Astros prospect): DNP

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 1-4

Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 19th

Jordan Brewer (#20 Astros prospect): 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB

Miguel Palma (#25 Astros prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday, April 19th. Left-hander Robby Snelling (0-0, 2.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Michael Knorr (0-0, 4.91) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field.