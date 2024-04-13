Castanon Collects Three Hits as Missions Get First Home Win of ‘24

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their first homestand of the season on Wednesday against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. After dropping the home opener on Tuesday, the Missions bounced back with a 6-2 victory on Wednesday. Jared Kollar provided a solid start while Marcos Castanon carried the offense with three hits.

Luinder Avila was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. After a scoreless first frame, the Missions gained the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Brandon Valenzuela began the frame with a double to right-center field. Michael De La Cruz singled to put runners on the corners. Connor Hollis grounded into a double play and Valenzuela scored the first run of the game.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He allowed base hits in each of the first inning but did not face any trouble until the third inning. With two outs in the frame, Peyton Wilson lifted a fly ball over the right field fence for a solo home run. His second long ball of the season made it a 1-1 game.

San Antonio regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cole Cummings started the inning with a base hit and advanced to third base after back-to-back ground outs. Connor Hollis drove in Cummings with an infield single to the shortstop. The Missions took a 2-1 lead.

Avila’s night ended after four innings of work. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits. He walked one batter while striking out three. Anthony Simonelli took the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning.

San Antonio extended their lead against Simonelli in the fifth frame. Ripken Reyes legged out a double to start the inning. He advanced to second base after tagging up on a fly out. Marcos Castanon drove in Reyes with a double to right-center field. The Missions had a 3-1 advantage.

Kollar’s night ended after five innings of work. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits. He did not issue a walk and struck out five batters. Bobby Milacki took the mound for the Missions in the sixth inning.

The Naturals cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the seventh inning. After striking out the first batter of the game, Dillan Shrum hit a home run over the right field wall. His first long ball of the season made it a 3-2 ballgame.

The Missions added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Noah Murdock, Reyes was hit by a pitch, Jakob Marsee walked and Castanon singled. Nathan Martorella drove in Reyes with a sacrifice fly to center field. Marsee and Castanon executed a double steal. Cummings drew a walk to reload the bases. Murdock was removed from the game for Jacob Wallace. Valenzuela drove in Marsee with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Missions improved their lead to 5-2.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 4-1 on the season

Attendance: 2,519

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 5 K, HR

Luinder Avila (Naturals starter): L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 12th



Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 11th



Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, BB, SB, 2 K



Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th



Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 0-2, RBI, SF, BB, 2 K



Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th



Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, RBI, R, SF, K



Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 3-4, 2 2B, SB



Cayden Wallace (#3 Naturals prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Mason Barnett (#6 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 12th



Gavin Cross (#8 Naturals prospect): 1-4, K



Chandler Champlain (#12 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 13th



Javier Vaz (#16 Naturals prospect): 1-4, K



Noah Cameron (#21 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 11th



Peyton Wilson (#24 Naturals prospect): 2-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 K



Eric Cerantola (#27 Naturals prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 14th



Tyson Guerrero (#30 Naturals prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their opening homestand with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday, April 11th. Right-hander Adam Mazur (1-0, 1.90) is expected to start for the Missions. Left-hander Noah Cameron (0-1, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.