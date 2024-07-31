Amigos Pounce on Missions in Friday Night Win

San Antonio Missions Baseball Cooper Bowman and Daniel Susac clobbered homers while Brennan Milone drove in three runs as the Midland Amigos defeated the San Antonio Missions 10-2. The six-game series between Midland and San Antonio is now tied ahead of the final two games this weekend. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — Cooper Bowman and Daniel Susac clobbered homers while Brennan Milone drove in three runs as the Midland Amigos defeated the San Antonio Missions 10-2. The six-game series between Midland and San Antonio is now tied ahead of the final two games this weekend.

The Missions took an early lead off Midland starter Domingo Robles as Robbie Tenerowicz singled home Ripken Reyes in the first. That advantage did not last long.

Leading off for Midland against Missions starter Austin Krob, Bowman walloped his fourth home run of the season against the Missions to the left field berm. The Amigos followed this up with four runs in the second inning highlighted by RBI hits from Brayan Buelvas and Jeremy Eierman as well as a two-run single courtesy of Milone. After two frames, Midland led 5-1.

Miguel Cienfuegos took over for Krob, and the Amigos got to the reliever in the fourth. Milone added an RBI single, Henry Bolte doubled home a run and then Susac blasted a two-run shot. By the end of the barrage, Midland held a 10-1 advantage.

Robles took full advantage of the support. He shut down the Missions and allowed just one unearned run the rest of the way. He completed six innings and earned the win. Tyler Baum and Seth Elledge finished the job and sent the home crowd to their cars with a 10-2 win in hand.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 10-2



With the win, San Antonio falls to 14-10, 45-47 on the season



Austin Krob (Missions starter): 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, K



Domingo Robles (Amigos starter): 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #45 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 28th



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, K



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, K



Denzel Clarke (#3 A’s prospect): 0-4



Daniel Susac (#5 A’s prospect): 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R



Henry Bolte (#10 A’s prospect): 1-4, RBI, R, BB, 2 K



Jack Perkins (#14 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 28th



Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A’s prospect): DNP



Cooper Bowman (#17 A’s prospect): 2-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 BB



Ryan Cusick (#19 A’s prospect): DNP



Tyler Baum (#21 A’s prospect): 2 IP, H, 3 K



Brennan Milone (#22 A’s prospect): 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB



Brayan Buelvas (#29 A’s prospect): 1-4, R, RBI, K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, July 27th. The Missions have yet to announce a starter. Right-hander Blake Beers (4.06) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.