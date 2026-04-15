Zach Top's rarely 'South of Sanity' thanks to his tribe

Reigning ACM new artist of the year Zach Top grabbed five nominations for the upcoming 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, second only to Chris Stapleton as the male artist with the most chances to win.

In February, the "South of Sanity" hitmaker won his first Grammy for best traditional country album for Ain't in It for My Health.

So how does he stay grounded amid all the acclaim?

"There's a bunch of people that kind of bought into my little dream before it was working," he explains, "and they believed in me and saw me before I was anything. So they do a good job of being encouraging and supportive. And then also if it's like, 'Hey, you're acting like a dummy,' then, you know, they'll tell me that, too."

"You know, between family and my management and so many of the people that I work with [who] were in on it so early, it feels nice that we've all got to see it build the whole time," he continues. "It's a good reminder to, like, be thankful for every little thing, don't get too caught up in all of it."

"It's like, 'Remember when we were just hoping we could do anything like this?' And now we get to be playing on a stadium stage."

And play stadiums he does. Zach's set to play Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock with George Strait April 24, before he steps onstage at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean April 25.

He's up for male artist, album for Ain't in It for My Health, plus song and single of the year for "I Never Lie" at the ACMs May 17 in Las Vegas. If he wins, he'll pick up two trophies for song of the year, as both artist and one of the writers.

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