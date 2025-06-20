Zach Top signs up for more Cold Beer & Country Music on the road

Todd Owyoung/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Zach Top is extending his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour into the fall, adding nearly 20 dates, including two nights at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The new shows start Sept. 27 in Lubbock, Texas, and run through Nov. 15. Presales start Tuesday, before the general sale the following Friday.

Currently on the Broken Branches Tour with Dierks Bentley, Zach's second album, Ain't in It for My Health, comes out Aug. 29. It features his new single, "Good Times & Tan Lines."

