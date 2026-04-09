Zach Top, Riley Green and Parker McCollum mark ACM firsts

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards promise plenty of firsts, in an unprecedented year where four women came out on top as the most-nominated artists.

With nine nominations, Megan Moroney leads the way as a first-time contender for both entertainer and artist-songwriter of the year.

Reigning ACM new female artist Ella Langley's seven nods include her first in the artist-songwriter category, as well.

Both Zach Top and Riley Green are in the running for male artist of the year for the first time, with Riley also getting his first chances to win artist-songwriter and album for Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe).

Competing against him is Parker McCollum, a first-time nominee for his self-titled album. The 2021 new male artist of the year and 2023 visual media winner for "Burn It Down" could pick up this third ACM trophy in 2026.

You can tune in to see who wins May 17 when the 61st ACMs stream live on Prime Video from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

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