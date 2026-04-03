Zach Bryan forced to cancel Friday night homecoming show in Tulsa due to bad weather

Zach Bryan was supposed to perform Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma — about a 30-minute drive from where he was born — but he's now been forced to cancel the show due to inclement weather.

In a Instagram post Friday afternoon, Zach wrote, "To my fellow Oklahomans: I am being forced by my team to cancel the show tonight due to the threat of extreme and dangerous weather. I've never canceled a show in my life but I unfortunately don't have a choice in this matter."

He also posted an image of a text message in which he tells fans that he met with the police, the University of Tulsa — where he was set to perform — and meteorologists, adding, "The consensus is that we would be putting people's safety at risk by trying to put on the show."

In the caption, Zach wrote, "5 years of touring I’ve never cancelled a headlining show. I p***** off plenty people this morning trying to ‘play anyways,'" he captioned the post. "If I had ANY say in this, things would be different. I apologize and I love all of ya."

Fans are getting refunds automatically, Zach wrote, adding that the show scheduled at the same location on Saturday is still set to proceed.

The two shows are part of Zach's With Heaven on Tour trek, which wraps up its U.S. leg May 9.

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