'You Had To Be There': Megan Moroney preps Kenny Chesney duet

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
By Stephen Hubbard

Last year, Kenny Chesney took Megan Moroney on tour with him. Now they're collaborating on a new song, a post on Megan's Instagram reveals.

The collection of photos accompanying the post starts with a cartoon version of Megan and Kenny looking out at an arena crowd, along with the song's title at the top, "You Had To Be There." From there, we see a photo of the two on a boat, as well as an actual tour snapshot. Megan also includes a screenshot of her 2018 ticket to Kenny's Trip Around the Sun Tour at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“'7 years later got a different point of view,'” she captioned the post, which also mentions that the song will be out May 9.

"As far as I know this is the first song anyone has written for me," Kenny responded. "Thank you Megan. I love ya."

Right now, Megan's "Am I Okay?" is in country's top 10, while Kenny recently charted with "Just to Say We Did." Stay tuned to hear their new collab.

