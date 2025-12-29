The Year in Music 2025: Morgan Wallen was the 'Problem' we couldn't get enough of

2025 will go down as the year of Morgan Wallen, not just in country music, but across the board, as Billboard declared him the most successful music maker of the year.

He finishes 2025 at #1 on Billboard's Top Artists ranking for the first time, on the strength of his I'm the Problem album. The record debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on May 31, going on to spend a dozen weeks at the top.

Along the way, Morgan also staged a massive stadium trek, starting in Houston in June and playing 20 shows in 10 cities before wrapping in September in Edmonton, Alberta.

Appropriately, the title track of both the album and tour came together on an earlier run.

"[Producer] Charlie [Handsome] had sent me probably 10 or 12 instrumentals while we were out on the road," Morgan recalls. "And that one stood out to me for whatever reason, you know."

"And [ERNEST] was opening up for me," he continues, "and after he got done with his set, I called him over to my bus and said, 'Hey, let's mess around with this track.' So me and him wrote the majority of the song, probably in like 30 minutes on my bus before I was going to go play a show."

Morgan's I'm the Problem comes in at #2 on the year-end Billboard 200 albums ranking, right behind Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. He also charted more titles on the Hot 100 than any other artist, with an incredible 41 making the list. Nine of those reached the top 10.

December would bring more impressive news about Morgan's career, as the RIAA declared him the top-selling country artist of all time, moving 265.5 million units. That also makes him the third-most-certified artist in any genre, behind Drake and Taylor.

Morgan will be back to be the problem again in 2026, as he launches his Still the Problem Tour April 10 in Minneapolis. He'll play more than 20 shows before wrapping Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

