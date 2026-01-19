The women of the '90s show up for Suzy Bogguss at the Opry

Suzy Bogguss is now officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry, after she was inducted by Reba McEntire during Friday night's show.

After Suzy sang her hits "Someday Soon," "Aces" and "Outbound Plane," Trisha Yearwood came out — which was a surprise to the audience.

“I love this woman," she said of Suzy. "It’s really an honor to be here on such a special moment. To get to be here on the night you were invited and to be here tonight is just amazing.”

“Suzy Bogguss is one of those artists who doesn’t just sing songs, she lives them," Trisha continued. "Her voice, her heart, her commitment to the music have inspired so many, including me.”

Then Reba came on for the official induction.



"Suzy Bogguss' voice is like an angel's voice," Reba told the crowd. "When she sings you know it. You know it when you hear it on the radio. I am so proud to give you this trophy that tells you that you are the latest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Congratulations!"

Suzy admitted she was a little overwhelmed.

"I can't even express it to you. And you know me — I talk a lot and I can't even find words," she said. "This place is so special. Honestly, I have always been nervous up here. Tonight, sitting in the circle, I feel so calm. It's like being in the eye of the hurricane or something."



Reba and Trisha returned to join Suzy, Terri Clark and Kathy Mattea on "Hey Cinderella," before Reba closed out the show, which was also her 40th anniversary as an Opry member.

