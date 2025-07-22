With his fancy footwork fueling Russellmania, Russell Dickerson's dealing with the pressure

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Russell Dickerson's not too proud to admit that calling his tour Russellmania was a risk.

"I look back and I'm like, 'This could have gone really bad.' But it turned out really good. You know, it's like, it is silly, obviously. It's just, we're having fun. We're being ridiculous," he tells ABC Audio. "But like, if it wasn't working, you know, it'd be embarrassing. 'Cause like, 'Dude, you named your tour Russellmania? You're an idiot. Like, what are you doing?'"

Happily, it's sold so well that Russell's added a third round of dates to his itinerary.

"Almost every show in round one was sold out," he points out. "Round two is like some of the biggest venues by like double that we've ever played — sold out — and 'Happen to Me' is just like popping off."

"Happen to Me" has risen into the top 10, fueled by Russell's viral dancing videos.

"It's now a heavy burden that I carry," he quips. "I have a responsibility to dance at a higher level."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!