Why Tucker Wetmore's mom — and Thomas Rhett — took over his London show

Tucker Wetmore's mom interrupted his London show to tell him he's the ACM new male artist of the year.

"Mom, what are you doing here?" Tucker said as Sia Gould took over the stage to introduce a video clip from Thomas Rhett, who took Tucker on tour last summer.

”I’m at a loss for words right now for the first time in a long time," Tucker said. "I can’t do any of this without you guys. I can’t do any of this without that woman [mom] right there… Y’all made this possible. Every single person in this venue. And there’s countless more outside of this venue that I can’t sit here and name because I’d be here all night. Thank y’all so much and thank you ACMs for this amazing honor.”

The moment, which you can check out on Instagram, took place on the final night of his three sold-out shows in the U.K., where "Brunette" just spent three weeks at #1.

Tucker's current single seems to be on track for similar success in the States, following his previous two chart toppers, "Wind Up Missin' You" and "3,2,1."

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video on May 17 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

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