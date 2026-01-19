Why Megan Moroney & Jamey Johnson took their MOJO to Birmingham

Megan Moroney and Jamey Johnson used their MOJO to raise money for charity on Jan. 15.

The two teamed up to host an event they called MOJO — which comes from their last names — at The Social at the Fennec in Birmingham, Alabama.

About 260 people turned out for the capacity event, which included food, an auction and, of course, music.

In addition to their respective sets, Megan and Jamey came together to perform Don Williams' "Till the Rivers All Run Dry" and John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery."

Jamey and Megan's work together goes back to 2022, when he took her on tour.

“She blew us off the stage every night,” he recalled.

“Jamey really took a chance on me when he took me out on the road,” Megan reflects. "It was my band’s and my first tour. We were driving around in a church van and U-Haul. I told Jamey that I really felt like I had made it when the U-Haul tire blew, and instead of waiting on AAA, I said, ‘Put it on the card.’"

The two also have an interesting connection to Birmingham. Of course, Jamey's an Alabama native, while Megan's father retired from the town's O'Neal Steal in 2025.

It turns out Jamey also worked there prior to his music career, something the men discovered when they were hanging out at the Opry.

In all, MOJO raised $315,000 for Megan and Jamey's foundations.

