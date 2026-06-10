Why HARDY's hangover cure is always with him on the road

What's HARDY's biggest source of fun on the road? (Besides the fans, of course.) Well, the "Favorite Country Song" hitmaker says all you have to do is look behind him for the answer.

"The band is awesome," he says. "I have two guitar players and a drummer and, man, they are all unique in their own way. And I have such a great relationship with my guys."

"We’ve been through a lot," he continues, "and we’ve had to have, like, sometimes, like, difficult conversations and things like that, but they always resolve, and I think that just builds for, like, a really strong relationship. So I can’t say enough about how great my band is onstage and off."

To hear HARDY talk about it, you'd think they can even cure a hangover.

"My favorite thing to do on tour, outside of playing the show, is literally — let’s just say we tied one on the night before," he begins. "And my favorite thing to do is get off of my bus and go get on the band bus and just sit around and shoot the s*** with them for hours and we just laugh. We make jokes and it’s the favorite part of my day."

HARDY happens to have enough guys to form a superstar band with him on his latest hit. Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw all join him on the top-20 hit "McArthur."

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