Watch Kane Brown take 'The High Road' to Vevo's 'Extended Play'

Kane Brown has teamed with Vevo to create a short film for the video network's performance series, Extended Play.

In the film you'll see Kane performing three songs from his latest album, The High Road — "Gorgeous," "I Am" and "3" — in three different locations at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. He says in a statement, "Municipal Auditorium is a special place to me and being able to film [these songs] in that place with this team was an awesome experience."

The Extended Play film also includes an interview with Kane about his personal life, musical inspirations and artistic journey. He notes, "When it comes to me and my music, I feel like I'm still learning. Hopefully by, you know, the fifth or sixth album, I'll know what I want my sound to be 'officially,' but I still haven't figured that out yet!"

Meanwhile, Kane's The High Road tour hits Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

