Walking a 14-mile mail route made newcomer Preston Cooper 'Weak'

Preston Cooper currently has his first top-30 hit with his debut single, "Weak."

It's a big change for the 22-year-old, who came up with the melody while walking a 14-mile mail route as a postman in Fredricktown, Ohio.

"’Weak’ was a song that came very natural to us when we wrote this song," he says. "I made it up before I came to Nashville, and it just felt right."

"It just had this emotional blues feeling," he continues, "and that’s what I grew up listening to was blues, like Stevie Ray Vaughan and [Chris] Stapleton, and I just felt natural. It just felt good. It was fun to sing. It’s one of my favorite songs to sing."

"Weak" is from Preston's debut album, Toledo Talkin', which came out in August.

