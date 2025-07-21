Walker Hayes misses his '17 Year Old Problems' in first taste of new album

Walker Hayes is reminiscing about his "17 Year Old Problems" in his first new music this year.

"Now I'm supposed to know how to smile without a drink/ We got broken dreams and bills to pay that I can't/ All we buried then were dogs now I'm burying my dad/ I want my 17 year old problems back," he sings in the new track, which he previews on his socials.

"This is definitely one of my favorites off my new album," he adds. "I was having a tough Friday a few months ago and this spilled out. Laney and the kids liked it so I went and put it down."

"17 Year Old Problems" comes out Friday.

The "Fancy Like" hitmaker is on tour with Brad Paisley this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.