Tyler Hubbard, Jackson Dean and more keep Toby Keith's tunes alive

Apple Music's cueing up a second volume of Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered, this time with live performances by Tyler Hubbard, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe and Emily Ann Roberts.

"I love that he not only was an incredible songwriter himself," Tyler says, "but poured into the Nashville songwriting community and the writers around him and the people. I think he understood the value of a song and the value of the songwriter. So, really a lot of respect and love for him for that for sure."

The Florida Georgia Line hitmaker picked one of Toby's hits from 2003.

“'I Love This Bar' had not been done. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, how has this song not been done yet?' So, yeah, pretty quickly I was like, 'Yep, I want that song. That'll be a blast,'" Tyler explains. "I've sung it for years anyways."

Jackson tackles "I Wanna Talk About Me," Kameron does "How Do You Like Me Now" and Emily adds "Red Solo Cup" to the collection.

The previous volume featured Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Tucker Wetmore.

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