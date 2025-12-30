Tucker Wetmore's New Year's Eve will be different than the ones before

In 2025, Tucker Wetmore will break from his usual Dec. 31 ritual to play the iconic New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC.

So what's his typical plan? Just hanging with his bros.

"Usually I'll rent a cabin in the woods with my buddies and we'll just party or plan a beach trip or anything with my friends. I'll just get a six pack, maybe 12 [if] it's a good night, and I just drink with my buddies and have a good time and celebrate the year prior," Tucker told ABC's On the Red Carpet during rehearsals for the show.

Heading into 2026, he has a lot commemorate.

"It has been an absolutely crazy year," Tucker reflects. "I feel like I've checked a majority of my bucket list items off my list so far, but you know, every day I'm just adding new ones."

"And, you know, next year is looking insane," he continues. "We're doing a whole world tour. It's called the Brunette World Tour. You know, I'm going on tour with HARDY and headlining some festivals that I'm really looking forward to, and dropping my second album at some point. I'm working on it right now."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 kicks off on ABC Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, with the show featuring countdowns from New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and more.

