Tucker Wetmore, Dasha & more add to the excitement before the 61st ACMs

The list of stars headed to Vegas for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards is growing.

Randy Houser, Lauren Alaina and Rodney Atkins are now set to play ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends on Friday, May 15, taking the stage before the "Don't Mind If I Do" hitmaker at Topgolf Las Vegas.

Tucker Wetmore joins ACM Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash, playing the Saturday event at Mandalay Bay Beach that will now be hosted by Ashley Cooke and Dasha. Flatland Cavalry and Braxton Keith also join the lineup.

Members of the 2026 Opry NextStage class, namely Hudson Westbrook, Vincent Mason, Tyler Braden, Emily Ann Roberts, Alexandra Kay, Graham Barham and Willow Avalon, are the previously announced talent.

Stay tuned for more info about the 61st ACMs in the days to come. The show will stream live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17.

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