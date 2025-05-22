Trisha Yearwood's cooking in Napa Valley Memorial Day weekend

Gwendolyn Records/Virgin Music Group
By Stephen Hubbard

Now that Trisha Yearwood's wrapped her spring tour, it's time to put on her culinary hat.

The bestselling author and host of Food Network's Trisha's Southern Kitchen will appear on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock during Memorial Day weekend. The three-day music, food and wine festival takes place in California's Napa Valley.

Bobby Flay, Serena Williams, Kate Hudson, Benson Boone, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan are just some of the other celebrities who'll be on hand to sing, cook or do both.

Next up for Trisha, The Mirror drops July 18. It's the first album she's ever made where she had a hand in writing all the songs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!