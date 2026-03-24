Trisha Yearwood raises more than $850K for breast cancer with Opry concert

Sunday's Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends at the Grand Ole Opry raised more than $850,000 to help Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer — and they're not done yet.

The show's first year at the Ryman Auditorium raised more than $700,000 by comparison.

To keep the fundraising going, they're auctioning off a hand-painted Band As One Nashville denim jacket autographed by Trisha and Reba McEntire, with more items signed by the two, namely books and albums, still to come. You can bid on silent auction items online.

The second annual benefit boasted performances by Reba, Charles Kelley, The Band Loula, Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, Rissi Palmer, The War and Treaty, and Hailey Whitters.

During the show at the Grand Ole Opry House, Reba surprised Trisha with the Komen Promise Award for her work for the cause.

Throughout the night, Trisha also took the chance to sing with her friends. She and Charles performed Lady A's "Need You Now," while she and Reba closed the show covering Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved."

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