Willie Mays: Sports world reacts to death of ‘Say Hey Kid’

Willie Mays: Tributes poured in after the death of the baseball Hall of Famer was announced on Tuesday. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The sports world reacted with sorrow after learning of the death of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays on Tuesday. Tributes poured in from fans, baseball players, authors and broadcasters on social media.

Baseball’s “Say Hey Kid” was 93.

During his career, Mays was a two-time National League Most Valuable player who thrilled fans with his basket catch, his cap flying off as he ran the bases, and his powerful bat and throwing arm.

Mays had been the oldest living member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his career, he was a two-time National League Most Valuable Player and won a batting title. He hit 660 home runs, stroked 3,293 hits and drove in 1,909 runs. Mays earned 12 Gold Gloves and 24 All-Star Game berths.

Even Mays’ rivals acknowledged his greatness. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who battled Mays and the Giants from 1951 through 1972, tweeted that there were “so, so many great memories of him.”

Rest in peace to a baseball legend, Willie Mays.



So, so many great memories of him. Here he was captured at the first Dodgers home game at the Memorial Coliseum in 1958 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OkDJIDEB46 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) June 19, 2024

Former pitcher C.C. Sabathia said that Mays changed the game and “inspired kids like me to chase our dream.”

“Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field,” Sabathia tweeted. “Always in our hearts.”

I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, “that’s that boy who wears his hat like this.”



RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts… pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZHbKFvt — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 19, 2024

In addition to making the original announcement about Mays’ death, the San Francisco Giants called the iconic outfielder “the best there ever was.”

“He leaves us with a lasting reminder: to work hard and find joy in this great game, and this extraordinary life,” the team tweeted.

He leaves us with a lasting reminder: to work hard and find joy in this great game, and this extraordinary life. Say Hey, Willie Mays. The best there ever was. 💐 pic.twitter.com/9QnpsDZM9B — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024

Mays’ death was announced at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where the Giants will face the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

The game, billed as “MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues,” will be the first regular-season MLB game played at the stadium, which opened on Aug. 18, 1910. That was nearly two years before Fenway Park opened in Boston in April 1912.

Mays had been expected to attend the game, but in a statement released on Monday, he said he would be remaining at home.

The crowd at the stadium stood and applauded in respect after Mays’ death was announced over the public address system.

Willie Mays’ passing is announced to the Rickwood Field crowd, and rising as one, it salutes the Alabama native and former Birmingham Black Baron. pic.twitter.com/e2EHJT1udb — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) June 19, 2024

Baseball columnist and author Joel Sherman tweeted that when he was 8 years old his father took him to an autograph session featuring Mays and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle.

“Mantle had been his guy but he told me to take a picture with ‘The greatest player there has ever been,” Sherman tweeted. “My dad never wavered in that belief. RIP to the greatest player there has ever been.”

When I was 8, my dad took me to an autograph session with Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle. Mantle had been his guy but he told me to take a picture with "The greatest player there has ever been." My dad never wavered in that belief. RIP to the greatest player there has ever been. pic.twitter.com/wEoh9YLWow — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 19, 2024

The best player I’ve ever seen,” former major leaguer-turned-broadcaster Keith Hernandez said. “The greatest player.

“You’d go to a game (and) he’d do something,” Hernandez said. “Whether it would be a great catch, a great throw, a stolen base, hit a home run -- or he’d do them all.

“He was just that good.”

Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez reflect on the life of the legendary Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/ZLeURHJfIT — SNY (@SNYtv) June 19, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we must say farewell to the Say Hey Kid. Willie Mays was a baseball icon and a giant of a man. His memory and impact will live on forever 🕊️ May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ua4sCDVkXQ — Topps (@Topps) June 19, 2024

Say it ain’t so. RIP Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/oBDe8n3X3Z — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 19, 2024

Vin Scully meeting Willie Mays for the first time in 2016 is one of the most pure conversations you’ll ever watch. pic.twitter.com/90RVGLk4z3 — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) June 19, 2024

The great @Willie Mays has passed away. Had the honor of talking with him several times. He loved that we mentioned his ‘54 World Series catch in @CitySlickers.The man who hit the ball and the “ Giant” who caught it signed this ball. RIP #24.. a thrill to watch you play. pic.twitter.com/FTNSc99Kh1 — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 19, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Willie Mays: The city of San Francisco honored No. 24 on 2/24/24. (Getty Images )

© 2024 Cox Media Group