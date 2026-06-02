White House Correspondents’ Dinner rescheduled to July; Trump says he will attend

FILE PHOTO: White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller (C) are taken out of the ballroom by security agents during a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, DC. The annual dinner has been rescheduled (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Weeks after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the annual event has been rescheduled.

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The WHCD will be held on July 24, with stronger security measures, and will include scholarship and journalism award presentations.

The initial event was held on April 25, but was cut short after an alleged gunman opened fire outside the Washington Hilton ballroom.

Association president Weijia Jiang sent a message to members, which read, “Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members. I want to thank board members for the time and care they brought to this decision, particularly on the security front. The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures. We will share additional details directly with attendees,” Deadline reported.

The location of the dinner was not disclosed, nor was it announced whether the president would be there, according to Bloomberg.

But President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would attend and that the event would be held at the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The hotel is also known as the Old Post Office, a historic building constructed from 1892 to 1899, and was leased to the Trump Organization in 2013. It was converted into the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., opening in 2016, about a month before Trump was elected president, Forbes reported. The lease was sold to Hilton, and the property was rebranded as the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC in 2022.

Trump had called on the event organizers to reschedule the dinner, writing on Truth Social shortly after the incident, “I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” the entertainment site reported. The dinner is about 60 days after the shooting.

Trump was scheduled to deliver a 40-minute speech at the original event.

Cole Thomas Allen is accused of running through a security checkpoint and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer, The Associated Press reported. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. The officer also fired five shots, but did not hit anyone. Allen was injured, but not by a bullet.

Allen is charged with attempted assassination of the president, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and two firearms counts. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on the attempted assassination charge. He has pleaded not guilty, the AP reported.

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