Wendy’s to close nearly 300 stores in 2026

FILE PHOTO: Wendy's could close more than 300 locations this year.

Wendy’s is expected to close hundreds of locations this year to help claw back from a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter.

The company, which had 5,969 locations at the end of 2025, will close between 5% and 6% of restaurants in the first half of 2026, The Associated Press reported.

That means between 298 and 358 locations will shutter this year.

The closures are part of what CNN said was a “previously announced turnaround plan” released in November.

It already closed 240 locations in 2024 and 28 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

CEO Ken Cook said “consistently underperforming restaurants” will be slated for closure, CNN reported.

A list of locations has not been released.

Wendy’s will also start focusing on value as it tries to court customers, the AP reported.

Cook said that the company focused too much on limited-time promotions, but will now push its everyday value model, according to CNN.

It added to its Biggie menu last month, which now has $4 Biggie Bites, $6 Biggie Bag and $8 Biggie Bundle options.

