Walmart, Aldi bring back their economical Thanksgiving meals

The countdown to Thanksgiving has started.

Because money may be tight this holiday season so Walmart is once again putting together an economical Thanksgiving feast that will serve 10 people for less than $4 a person, the company said in a news release.

Included in the curated list are:

Butterball turkey for .97 a pound

Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

The company is also offering one-click meal baskets for the holidays, including a gluten-free Thanksgiving dinner, a basket that swaps out traditional dishes for ones that are healthier or higher in protein, and a prime rib meal basket.

The baskets are currently on sale and will be available through Dec. 25.

Walmart is also partnering with The Salvation Army, allowing online shoppers to add a donation to their cart to provide a meal to those in the community who need assistance.

Competitor Target offered a similar promotion in years past, but has not announced one as of Oct. 21 for this holiday season.

Discount grocer Aldi announced last week that it will also have a Thanksgiving feast for 10 that will cost $40.

Aldi’s Thanksgiving dinner includes a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy and other items.

The Aldi promotion runs until Dec. 24.

