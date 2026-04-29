Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy weds Katya Kuropas in Mexico ceremony

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will enter the 2026 NFL season as a married man.

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McCarthy, 23, who started 10 games during his rookie season, married longtime partner Katya Kuropas on April 11, KARE reported.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and have been engaged since January 2024, posted photographs on a joint Instagram account from their ceremony, which was held in San José del Cabo, Mexico, at Zadún, the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico, according to ESPN.

The couple also welcomed their first child, Rome, last year, days after McCarthy made his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8, 2025, KARE reported.

McCarthy, who was the Vikings’ No. 1 pick (10th overall) in the 2024 NFL draft, sat out the season after suffering a torn meniscus during his preseason debut, ESPN reported.

He returned in 2025 and started 10 games, helping Minnesota finish the regular season with a four-game winning streak, according to KARE. He passed for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

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