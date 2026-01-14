Verizon users report outage

Verizon users across the country are reporting issues with the network on Wednesday afternoon.

The company posted to X that it was “aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers.”

It did not say what the exact issue was; instead, writing, “Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly.”

Responses to the alert said that it was affecting the East Coast and that phones were going into SOS mode.

TechRadar reported that there had been nearly 180,000 reports of an outage, but the number is starting to fall.

DownDetector said that most reported outage locations included New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami.

Verizon has more than 146 million customers, NBC News reported.

Competitors T-Mobile and AT& T both said that they are not having any service disruptions, despite posts on DownDetector.

A T-Mobile spokesperson told NBC News, “due to Verizon’s reported outage, our customers may not be able to reach someone with Verizon service at this time.”

AlertDC told people in Washington, D.C., “If you have an emergency and can not connect using your Verizon Wireless device, please connect using a device from another carrier, a landline, or go to a police district or fire station to report the emergency.”

A message from New York City’s emergency notification system had similar advice: to either use a landline, another device or go to a precinct if there is an emergency, TechRadar reported.

