US, Israel attack in Iran: 4th American service member dies

TEHRAN, IRAN - MARCH 2: A plume of smoke rises after an explosion on March 2, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel continued their joint attacks that erupted on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

Iranian leaders said there will not be negotiations between the country and Israel and the U.S. after joint Israel-U.S. strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and at least 555 people.

The strikes hit not only in Iran but also in Lebanon, where at least 31 people were killed, The Associated Press reported. Israel targeted a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut and hit weapons storage facilities and other infrastructure, The Washington Post reported. Lebanon was targeted after Hezbollah militants launched rockets from the country into Israel, The New York Times reported.

In Israel, at least 10 people were killed and more than 200 were hurt, CNN reported. But most of the missiles and drones sent into Israel had been intercepted, the Times reported.

A drone hit an oil tanker flying a Marshall Islands flag in the Gulf of Oman, The Associated Press reported. One person was killed.

Explosions were also heard in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and other areas, according to the Times.

A British air base in Cyprus was hit by a drone when it crashed on to the stronghold. Two other drones were moving toward the British base, but were intercepted, the AP reported.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he has agreed to a U.S. request to use British bases for “specific and limited defensive purpose,” to help destroy Iranian missiles “at source in their storage depots, or the launchers which are used to fire the missiles,” the Times reported.

Initially, the U.K was only deploying Typhoon jets in defense. Despite allowing the U.S. to use the UK bases, Starmer said his nation will “not join offensive action.”

A fourth member of the U.S. military has died, according to U.S. Central Command’s post on X.com. The person was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attack, officials said.

Three other U.S. military members were killed in Kuwait, the victims of a suspected drone strike. The fourth person who died was injured in the same attack, sources told CNN.

President Donald Trump said that more U.S. casualties are likely, the Post reported. The three killed were part of a sustainment unit.

Three U.S. fighter jets were shot down in an apparent friendly fire incident in Kuwait, where that country’s air defenses shot down the F-15E Strike Eagle jets late Sunday.

“During active combat — that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement, CNN reported. “All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

The incident is under investigation and the U.S. military is working with Kuwaiti military officials on the probe, the Post reported.

On Monday morning, large explosions were seen in Iran’s capital city of Tehran, with several buildings appearing to be destroyed. The attacks were in response to those forged by Hezbollah that were launched after the death of Khamenei.

President Donald Trump said the attack on Iran is expected to last “four to five weeks,” The Washington Post reported.

Ali Larijani, Iran’s lead security official, pledged that the country will not negotiate with the U.S. in a post on X.com. The Wall Street Journal had reported that the countries were going to resume talks.

لن نتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة https://t.co/cvEweU8ODj — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

They had been discussing Iran’s nuclear program before the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Saturday morning.

