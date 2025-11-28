UPS grounding after deadly crash may affect holiday shipping

FILE PHOTO: Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff with a shelter-in-place order issued for within 5 miles of the airport. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

The planes that would normally be flying packages during the holiday season are grounded and will likely not be back in the air during the prime shipping season.

The Associated Press reported that the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 fleet, which was grounded after a deadly crash on Nov. 4, is still being inspected and repaired.

UPS expects the grounding to last several months, not several weeks, a memo sent by UPS Airlines president Bill Moore to employees.

Fourteen people were killed when a McDonnell Douglas MD-11’s left engine came off during takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky. At least 23 other people were hurt.

The plane only got about 30 feet above the ground, according to the black box data, Fox Business reported. A fire had ignited on the plane’s left engine.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the planes’ grounding after the crash. McDonnell Douglas and Boeing merged in 1997, with Boeing saying it is “working diligently to provide instructions and technical support to operators.” Boeing is developing the inspection and repair procedures, the FAA said.

About 109 MD-11 planes are still being used across the shipping industry, and they are on average 30 years old. They account for about 9% of UPS’s fleet and 4% of FedEx’s fleet, the AP reported.

UPS will use its contingency plans through the holiday season, the company said, according to the AP.

